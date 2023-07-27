Who Is Shohei Ohtani Wife? Is She Kamalani Dung?

Shohei Ohtani, the celebrated professional basketball player in Major League Baseball (MLB), has been the subject of much intrigue regarding his personal life, particularly his relationship status and whether there is a Shohei Ohtani wife. Despite his efforts to maintain privacy, being a superstar inevitably leads to speculations, prompting us to explore the details of his love life.

Shohei Ohtani Wife: Rumors or Real?

Despite rumours circulating about Shohei Ohtani’s marital status, the player has consistently denied any official record of marriage or romantic involvement with anyone. He has been keen to distance himself from such speculations, making it clear that there is no Shohei Ohtani wife.

Shohei Ohtani and Kamalani Dung

During a certain period, rumours linked Shohei Ohtani to Kamalani Dung, a professional softball player representing Puerto Rico from Hawaii. In 2018, Dung posted a picture with Ohtani on her Instagram, sparking numerous speculations about their potential relationship. However, Dung quickly addressed the rumours and clarified that she was an avid fan of Ohtani and nothing more. Ohtani, on the other hand, has never addressed these rumours publicly.

Related: Did Ariana Grande get a divorce?

Kamalani Dung’s Support for Shohei Ohtani

In 2021, Kamalani Dung openly expressed her admiration for Shohei Ohtani by liking a tweet celebrating his recognition as ESPY’s Best MLB Player. This simple gesture reignited the rumours surrounding their relationship. In response, Dung sarcastically tweeted, questioning the source of these rumours that labelled her as Shohei Ohtani’s girlfriend.

Related: Bella Hadid breakup With Marc Kalman after the Model Entered ‘Grounding’ Rehab

The Truth About Shohei Ohtani and Kamalani Dung

It is essential to clarify that Kamalani Dung is in a relationship with Dillion Pakele, a musician based in Hawaii. The couple made their relationship public on Instagram in June 2022, and Dung even posted a picture with Pakele on Valentine’s Day in 2023, expressing her love and gratitude for him.

On the other hand, Shohei Ohtani, through his interpreter, has consistently maintained that he is not dating anyone. As of now, he remains single, and there is no evidence to suggest the existence of a Shohei Ohtani wife.

In conclusion, while speculations and rumours have swirled around Shohei Ohtani’s love life, the professional athlete has clarified that he is focused on his career and not involved in romantic relationships. As he continues to dazzle fans with his sporting prowess, Ohtani’s personal life remains private, leaving curious minds to wonder about the mystery behind the superstar’s heart.

Related: Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Still Together?