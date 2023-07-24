Shakira Tax Fraud: Singer faces new probe over alleged tax fraud in Spain

The world’s attention has again turned to international superstar Shakira as she is embroiled in a tax fraud inquiry in Spain. This is not the first time Shakira has faced accusations of financial misconduct, adding to the intrigue surrounding the latest legal developments.

What is the Shakira Tax Fraud Inquiry About?

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been closely associated with Spain since her relationship with retired soccer player Gerard Pique began. The couple, who share two children, resided in Barcelona until recently, when they parted ways after an 11-year relationship.

Shakira’s financial affairs were scrutinised in Spain, leading to a previous court appearance over tax fraud accusations. Another legal chapter unfolds as a Spanish judge opens a case based on state prosecutors’ allegations of tax fraud in 2018. However, details about the exact amounts involved remain unclear, making the investigation complex.

The Shakira tax fraud inquiry is being carefully handled by a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona. The spotlight on Shakira’s fiscal dealings intensifies, and her legal team and her public relations firm are diligently working to address these allegations and navigate the legal process.

Statement From Shakira’s PR Team

Shakira’s public relations firm, Llorente y Cuenca, stated in Spanish that the artist has always adhered to the law and sought guidance from financial advisers. Despite ongoing scrutiny, Shakira, currently residing in Miami, has not received formal notification about the tax fraud inquiry. The firm remains confident in its commitment to resolving the matter positively.

The Previous Tax Fraud Case

The Spanish government previously accused Shakira of defrauding the country of 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The allegations involved six fiscal crimes, centring on whether Shakira was a Spanish resident for tax purposes during that period.

Shakira maintains that she was a resident of the Bahamas during that time. Still, the Spanish government challenges her claim, citing the requirement of spending more than 183 days in Spain to be considered a tax resident. The tax fraud case first emerged in 2018 and culminated in July 2021, with the trial scheduled for late 2023.

Following the investigation, Shakira’s defence sought to halt the trial through an appeal, but their efforts were unsuccessful. They faced a significant decision—to accept the plea and return the money, potentially leading to a reduced or dropped prison sentence from the prosecution.

If found guilty on all charges, Shakira could face an imposing jail sentence of eight years and two months, along with a substantial fine of 23.7 million euros. Prosecutors allege that the crimes are severe, claiming Shakira used tax havens to conceal her income.

Shakira’s Strong Response

Shakira vehemently denies all accusations of tax fraud, maintaining that she can provide evidence supporting her non-resident status in Spain during the relevant three-year period. She clarifies that she did not spend 183 days per year in Spain, occupied with her global professional commitments.

Furthermore, Shakira asserts that she had already paid the claimed amount before the lawsuit was filed, fulfilling her tax obligations. She avers that her financial affairs were conducted transparently with guidance from a prominent tax specialist firm, complying with all tax regulations. Shakira stands her ground with unwavering confidence, ready to face the legal challenges ahead.

