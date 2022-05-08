Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date and Why isn’t Christine on Selling Sunset reunion?

Since its 2019 launch, Selling Sunset has become a must-see for reality television fans. The fifth season released in April 2022, demonstrated this, as the show immediately ascended to the top spot in the Netflix top 10. There will even be an additional episode to explain all of the questions raised by the season 5 finale. A reunion special of Selling Sunset is scheduled to debut on May 6. After the reunion, what’s next for the reality television show? Here is everything we currently know about a possible Selling Sunset Season 6.

Will there be a Selling Sunset Season 6? Release Date Expectations

Selling Sunset has been extended for a 6th and 7th season by Netflix, so there would be tons of drama involving the glamorous real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. Netflix has not yet announced an official renewal. However, during the season 5 reunion, Tan France as well hinted by saying, “Bring on Season 6!”

The cast did not begin filming immediately following the conclusion of season 5, so it is probably that season 6 will not be released until later in 2023.

Who we can Expect in the Cast of Selling Sunset Season 6?

The majority of Selling Sunset’s realtors from the previous season would certainly return. The names include:

Jason

Brett Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald

Amanza Smith

Heather Rae El Moussa

Emma Hernan

Davina Potraz

Chelsea Lazkani

The appearance of Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela, will likely depend on their personal schedules. Maya, who received a fake farewell in the lastest season in an interview with E! News said that she will not likey to appear in future seasons as a full cast member.

Why isnt Christine at the reunion? Is Christine Quinn Still a Realtor?



Many fans are wondering if Christine Quinn quit the Oppenheim group? A source told Us Weekly recently that she has left the company. “Christine’s departure from the Oppenheim Group was her choice,” they explained, implying that Christine was not fired, because some of fans suspected it. On Instagram, Christine herself appeared and hinted at the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

The Oppenheim Group is no longer mentioned in her bio, and her agent bio has been deleted from the agency’s website. Wondering what Christine will do next? She revealed in a recent blog post that she and her husband are launching a new company called RealOpen: “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?” she captioned.