Moon Knight Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Moon Knight Season 2 is a mini television series that first premiered on 30th March 2022. The series is still running and the fans have started wondering if there will be Moon Knight Season 2 or not. The series revolves around Steven Grant who has been granted power by the Egyptian moon god. Later, in his journey, he realized that these powers are both a blessing and curse in his life. Doug Moench is the creator of the show. The show belongs to the genre of action, adventure, drama, fantasy, horror and sci-fi. Marvel Studios is the production company of the show and most of the filming of the series took place in Budapest, Hungary. The4 show is available on Hotstar. The first season of Moon Knight will be housing the sixth episode and the final episode will soon be dropping. Now that the end of Moon Knight Season 1 is here, the fans are wondering whether there will be Moon Knight Season 2 or not. The speculation about the same is understandable because, since the beginning of the show, the show is labeled as a limited show.

Is Moon Knight Season 2 On the Way?

Even though Season 2 is termed as a limited series from the beginning, one cannot help but wonder if there will be a second season of the series or not. The doubt has been further strengthened by a recent tweet from Marvel Studios. On the official page of Twitter, Marvel Studios first tweeted,

“This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios”.

The tweet was then deleted and it was replaced with,

“This Wednesday, experience the epic series finale of Marvel Studios”.

Even though the series is labeled as limited series, meaning, it will have only one series, there can be Season 2. It is because of other MCU shows like Loki and What If? Have enjoyed multiple seasons. With the tweet, it was subtly revealed by Marvel that there might be more of Moon Knight. There is no official confirmation of the same. Mohamed Diab, the writer while commenting on the revival of the show said that Moon Knight is staying, staying for a long time. It is yet unknown whether he meant there will be Moon Knight Season 2 or whether Fist of Khonsu will be appearing in other MCU shows. With no official confirmation, all we can do now is to wait.

Moon Knight Season 2 Release Date

If Season 2 happens by luck, one should be prepared for a considerable amount of time. It is because Marvel at the current time is juggling many projects. Therefore, working on Moon Knight Season 2 will take some time for sure. If a second series happens, the viewers can expect to have all the important casts back. This means that we would be seeing Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, Ann Akinjirin as Bobbi, Karim El Hakim as Khonshu performer, David Ganly as Billy.

Even though there is no surety of Season 2 happening, an official announcement may be made soon. We will confirm the same once any kind of official announcement is made. The current IMDB rating of the show is 7.6 Oscar Isaac who is an executive producer of the show, offered the role of Arthur Harrow to Ethan Hawke while bumping into him in a coffee shop during the pandemic. This is an unknown but interesting fact of the show. Let us hope that there is an official announcement of Moon Knight Season 2 soon.

