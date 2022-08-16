Who is Robyn Griggs husband? What is his net worth, Car Collection, House and Salary & Income

Robyn Griggs passed away on 13th August 2022 due to chronic illness. This sad news of her passing away came via the official Facebook post. The entire family is quite sad about this loss. Hence the fans should be respectful. There is no doubt that there is no match for her in acting. She entered the industry as a nobody, and at a very young age, she made herself known, which is quite an accomplishment. Although she is not among us, her legacy will forever live on. To know about the cause of her death and Robyn Grigg’s husband, continue reading the article.

At the time of her death, Robyn Griggs was only 49. She was under hospice care due to her failing health. Back in 2020, the actress was diagnosed with stage 4 endocervical adenocarcinoma. Later, the actress even revealed that she had four tumours, further worsening her situation. Two of these tumours were on her liver, one was on her lymph node, and the 4th one was on her abdominal muscle. She even went through chemotherapy and stayed strong throughout the painful experience, but sadly she lost the battle. The Facebook post which announced her death was quite an emotional one. It praised her for the kind woman that she was. But now, Robyn Griggs is in a better place, and she is not in pain anymore. So, we should pray that she is happy in her eternal home.

Robyn Griggs’ husband

Robyn Griggs married Mark Wiley back in 2013. Since then, she has lived with him. Mark was with her at the time of her demise too. And he was a significant pillar of support for her in these testing times. Wiley is a professional golfer.

Robyn’s most famous role was as Maggie Cory in Another World. Although she exited the show only two years after joining it, she still deserves the credit for its fame. At that time, it was a scandal because, according to everyone, she got fired. But obviously, the real reasons weren’t revealed. Instead, the producers announced they wanted to take Cory’s character in a new direction. But a few years later, Robyn Griggs revealed that her unusual relationship with John Wayne Bobbit was the real reason behind this. Griggs’ cleared the air by saying that John was nothing more than just a friend to her. But still, these baseless allegations caused her a lot. After this, she went on a hiatus and returned to the industry in 2003. From this year, her roles were quite limited, and she mostly featured in the horror genre movies.

Griggs entered the film industry as a child actress. Her first role was in a musical named Annie. Then she featured as a host in Rated K: For Kids by Kids. She appeared in 6 episodes of ‘One Life To Live. And in this limited screen time, she earned herself a nomination for the same show. Other than soap operas, some of her most notable projects include; Severe Injuries (2003), Dead Clowns (2004), The Absence of Light (2006), and Hell Week (2010). At the time of her death, her net worth was around $1 million!

The actress was in immense pain because of her illness in 2020. Even though she couldn’t make it past her illness, we are proud of her fighting for this long. In these depressing times, let’s respect the mourning family and pay tribute to the actress in our ways. For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

