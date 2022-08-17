Robyn Griggs: The another world Actress Died at 49 Due to Cancer

We have some sad news for the fans of Another World because famous actress Robyn Griggs has passed away after succumbing to Cancer. You must also remember her from ‘One Life To Live’. The actress was quite vocal about her cervical Cancer. She even revealed that there were four further tumours which complicated her illness. Her death was announced via the Facebook page. This is a huge loss for the whole industry as Robyn Griggs was a noticeable talent. To read more about Robyn Griggs, Another World actress, continue scrolling!

Robyn Griggs Another World actress, and more

The actress was born in Tunkhannock on 30th April 1973. At the time of her death, she was only 49. She was diagnosed with her illness back in 2020. And when she passed away, Robyn Griggs was under care. We don’t have any updates on the memorial yet. But we’ll update the page as soon as we get any related news. She left this world for her eternal home on 13th August 2022.

The statement which revealed her death was a very heartbreaking one. It ended by saying that she is now in a much better place as she is no longer suffering due to her illness. Her four tumours further worsened her condition. She had two tumours on her liver, the third on a lymph node and the 4th one on an abdominal muscle. She even went under chemotherapy and fought till the very last moment. It was in 2020 when she discovered that she had stage 4 endocervical adenocarcinoma.

Career

Many fans have turned to her work to pay their respects to her. Below we have mentioned the majority of her lifelong achievements. Her most famous role was for playing Maggie Cory in the soap Another World. Robyn began her journey at a very young age. She entered the industry as a child actor for the musical Annie (1986-1988). Then she became one of the hosts for Rated K: For Kids by Kids. She even got nominated for her phenomenal acting in One Life to Live. In which she featured for six episodes. She stayed in the soap opera Another World for two years until she got fired for unknown reasons.

At that time, it was no less than a scandal. The showrunners claimed that they only wanted to take the character of Robyn Griggs in a new direction. But it was not hidden from the world that the main reason was because of Grigg’s unusual relationship with John Wayne Bobbit. The actress herself cleared the air by revealing that they were nothing more than just close friends. But it seems like this friendship cost her a lot back in the day. But this departure from the show does not mean that she did not work hard for the show. After this bit, Griggs went on a hiatus which ended in 2003. After this, most of her projects were related to the horror genre. But they received equal support.

At the time of her death, she was still married to Mark Wiley. The couple exchanged vows back in 2013. During her last years, he was a huge support system for her. At the time of her passing away, her estimated net worth was around $1 million.

Some of her best movies include;

Severe Injuries (2003)

Dead Clowns (2004)

The Absence of Light (2006)

Hellweek (2010).

Robyn Griggs is no more among us, but her legacy will live on forever. It is better for the fans to be respectful towards the family in these hard and testing times for the family. We hope that she is overlooking us from the heavens!

Well, that was everything about Robyn Grigg, Another World actress who sadly passed away at the young age of 49! For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!