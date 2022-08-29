Robert Pattison, an English actor, emerged by portraying his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. Also, he was a part of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. After his fame, he played an essential role in many movies, including Tenet and The Batman, where he stars as Batman. Not only is he a successful actor, but he also tries his hands at music and has sung several successful songs. The actor’s popularity and the role often make the fans question if Robert Pattison gay. We are here to address one of the most common searches on Google, “Robert Pattison gay.” However, before that, let us look at his relationships.

Robert Pattison And His Relationships

Before addressing whether Robert Pattison is gay or not, it is essential to know about his previous relationships. In mid-2009, the actor was in a relationship with Kristen Stewart, his Twilight co-star. However, later Stewart was photographed with Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White and the Huntsman, where she acted. This revealed her affair.

Interestingly, Sanders was a married man during the affair. The couple then issued a public apology. Soon, after Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart went through a breakup. However, the separation did not last for long as the couple reconciled. However, the duo went through a final breakup in May 2013.

Is Ariana Grande Gay?

Florence Pugh Announced Breakup With Girlfriend

In September 2014, the actor started dating FKA Twigs, singer and songwriter. The relationship lasted for three long years, and the relationship ended in 2017. Then, in mid-2019, Robert Pattison entered a relationship with Suki Waterhouse, a model.

All his relationships with girls indicate that the rumour that Robert Pattison is gay is false. However, it does not address the question of whether he is bisexual or not.

Is Robert Pattison Gay?

To start with, Robert Pattison is not gay. The question started popping out whether he is gay or not started igniting after Stewart, whom he dated, came out as bisexual. She has been in a long relationship with Alicia Cargile.

The fact that Robert Pattison was dating Stewart, who recently revealed her sexuality forced everyone to ask if Robert Pattison gay. However, his links with many girls indicate he is not gay. Even though the actor is not married yet, he is in a serious relationship with Suki Waterhouse. While commenting on his relationship with Suku, Robert Pattison indicated that he intends to keep the relationship private. When one allows others to get into it, the love is devalued.

How Anne Heche Died?

Anne Heche’s Death Update: Why Anne Heche Declared Dead Twice By Media?

Kristen Stewart’s Relationship Status

Kristen Stewart openly came out as queer. She has been both in a straight relationship and is also linked with relationships with other girls. To date, she has been in a relationship with:

Alicia Cargile

David

Pattinson

Michael Angarano

Anton Yelchin

Her opening up about her sexuality freed her.

Fake News Regarding Sexuality Of Robert Pattinson

A few years, a fake rumour started circulating on the internet that said Robert Pattison was gay. This news followed many. However, in an exclusive interview, he cleared Robert Pattison’s gay rumour. However, his answer to the query was not straightforward. He gave quite a sarcastic reply saying that he completely fell for a guy and thought he was undergoing confused emotions. He also added that he did not want to throw water on the expectations of the female fans. However, after careful consideration, he realized that he should come out to the public. Lastly, he added that he is gay.

Elon Musk’s Daughter Wants to Change Her Name?

However, it needs to be noted that it was a sarcastic reply, and in no way does the actor means that he is indeed gay, so if you are wondering whether Robert Pattison is gay or not, the answer is a straight no.