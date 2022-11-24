Who is Richard Fierro and Why He Risked His Life?

A night out with his family was the last place retired Army Maj. Richard Fierro expected to have to use his combat training. On Saturday, that’s exactly what went down at Club Q in Colorado Springs, where Fierro, his wife and daughter, the boyfriend of his daughter, and some friends of the family were celebrating a birthday and watching a drag show. Just before midnight, shots were fired at the LGBTQ club. As soon as he heard the shots, Fierro claims he dove to the ground. A grateful President Joe Biden called him afterwards to praise his heroic actions. He is a veteran who served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He said his training kicked in.

The Heroic Act of Richard Fierro

Richard Fierro said that he was in fighting mode. He trained for this. After Fierro hit the ground, he saw a man with a gun that forced him to jump into action. “He ran across the room … pulled him down,” he said.

Police found out that Fierro and Thomas James were in the club when the suspected gunman was taken down. Five people were killed in the attack. In addition, 17 were wounded, officials say. After the suspect was tackled on the ground, another man, who seemed to be James, helped Fierro hold him down and move the gun away from him. Seeing that the suspect also had a pistol, Richard Fierro claims he grabbed it from him and used it to attack the man. One man kicked the suspect in the head while Fierro was hitting him with a gun. Another drag queen participant joined the fray.

The Emotional Impact Of The Attack

Despite being celebrated as a hero, Fierro told CNN that it hurts him to think about the people who were killed and the others who were traumatized in the building.

Fierro expressed his exhaustion and sadness at the situation to CNN in tearful tones. Neither his daughter nor his wife had any business being exposed to the horrors of war in Colorado Springs, but they, along with everyone else in that building, were thrust unwillingly into the fray that night.

A Call By The President

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that President Joe Biden called Richard Fierro and his wife, Jessica, to express gratitude for Fierro’s “courageous actions” and “instinct to act” in stopping the attack and saving lives.

He comforted them with his words, shared his own experience with loss, and shared his own condolences. Since the deaths of his first wife along with his one-year-old daughter in a car accident in 1972 and his adult son from cancer in 2015, Biden has been candid about the grief he has experienced.

The Death Of Raymond

Raymond Green Vance, who was 22 years old and the boyfriend of Fierro’s daughter, was one of the people who died in the shooting. Raymond was a young man who was generous and selfless, and he had his whole life ahead of him. In a statement released by his family, they said that his “best friend” describes him as gifted and one-of-a-kind and that he is someone who goes out of his way to help anyone.

About the Criminal

On Monday, the alleged shooter, who has since been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained in the hospital. According to a docket that is available online for El Paso County courts, he is being charged with five counts of murder in the first degree as well as five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury. Michael Allen, the district attorney for El Paso County, said that no formal charges have been filed and that the charges listed on the docket are only preliminary.

Wrap-Up

A reward of $5,000 has been offered by the League of United Latin American Citizens to Richard Fierro. Domingo Garcia, the organization’s president, said Tuesday that Rich exemplifies what Latino servicemembers and veterans do in danger, even if it means risking their lives.