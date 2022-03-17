‘Portals to Hell’ Season 3 Episodes, Release Date and Trailer

Are you a Portals to Hell fan? Well, then you’ll be ecstatic to know that Portals to Hell Season 3 is on its way.

In the new season, you will find Osbourne and Weidman looking for paranormal activity at a psychiatric hospital, Staten Island, the Missouri State Penitentiary, and Fort Mifflin.

Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes full of adventure.

According to Osbourne, the season will be

“twisted and wildly unexpected.”

Osburne also said,

“the locations were bottled up with an activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter.” Contents Portals to Hell Season 3 Release Date Season 3 Episodes

Weidman also said that she could feel intense energy at these locations. She also stated,

“just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations of this season are just eerie and unnerving.”

Hearing all of these things about Season 3, fans are even more excited for it. Fans are curious to find out more about season 3 of Portals to Hell.

In this article, you will find all the essential information about the new season of Portals to Hell.

The third season will be out sooner than you can imagine. According to sources, the season is all set to be released on 9th April 2022.

It will premiere at 10 pm ET/PT on the travel channel. The season will consist of 13 episodes which will be aired every week following the premiere.

Season 3 Episodes

As mentioned above, Portals to Hell Season 3 will have 13 episodes in total. Given below is a list of these episodes and what to expect from them.

Episode 1 – Season Premiere: “Hill View Manor.”

The episode will air on 9th April at 10 pm ET/PT. In this episode, you will see Jack Osburne and Katrina Weidman go to Hill View Manor in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. This is a nursing home where paranormal activity has been reported. You’ll get to see Osburne and Weidman tackle some serious issues here.

Episode 2: “Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.”

The episode will come out on 16th April 2022. In this episode, the duo will visit the Eloise Psychiatric Hospital. It was once a famous hospital but now is filled with dark spirits.

Episode 3: “Taylor Trask Museum.”

The episode will come out on 23rd April 2022. In this episode, the duo will visit the famous Taylor Trask Museum. The museum has never been investigated on television. Recently, the museum’s caretaker has feared for her life.

Episode 4: “Savannah Theatre”

The episode will air on 30th April 2022.

The duo will unfold the truth of the famous Savannah Theatre in this episode.

Episode 5: “Fort Mifflin”

The episode will air on 7th May 2022.

The duo will visit a place where the ghosts of wars live. They will investigate and find interesting facts about the place in this episode.

Episode 6: “Missouri State Penitentiary”

The episode of the new season of Portals to Hell will air on 14th May 2022.

In this episode, the duo will find what has been haunting this legendary place for years.

Episode 7: “Malco Theatre”

This episode of Portals to Hell Season 3will air on 21st May 2022.

The duo discovers that everything that happens in this Theatre is not only magic.

Episode 8: “Kreischer Mansion”

The episode will air on 28th May 2022.

In this episode of Portals to Hell, the duo visits a place where Weidman has already been once. Since her last visit, a new spirit has been living in this place.

Overall the new season of Portals to Hell seems very promising. Let’s hope that Portals to Hell Season 3 is as good as the previous seasons.