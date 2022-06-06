Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Only Murders in the Building is a comical murder mystery series that was an instant hit on Hulu. After the first season, the fans are itching for Only Murders in the Building Season 2. The first season was super intense for the fans, making it extremely popular. With an IMDB rating of 8.1, the fans are happy to know that Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is happening. The series revolves around three strangers obsessed with true crime only to find that they are in the middle of an actual crime. The series has enjoyed seven wins till now and 30 nominations. Also the series belongs to comedy, crime, mystery, drama, and thriller. Let’s directly reveal everything we know about Season 2.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Release Date

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will premiere on Hulu on June 28, 2022. We expect a collection of ten episodes with a runtime of 26-35 minutes, just like the first season. Selena Gomez posted about the same on Instagram during a video promo on March 25, 2022. In addition to the show is expected to run from June 28, 2022, to August 23, 2022.

Plot

We expect Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to investigate another murder mystery, Season 2. The plot of the series has not been revealed yet. However, while throwing light on the plot, “Who Is Tim Kono?” is the question that Kirker Butler, the show’s creator, asked during the podcast.

However, the recent development has revealed the plot of the series. The second series again will revolve around Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. When Mabel goes to her apartment to fetch something, Oliver and Charles discover her covered with blood, and in addition to that, she is also hunched over the dead body Bunny. This is the murder mystery that the second season will deal with.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Cast

We expect all the main casts to return for Only Murders in the Building Season 2. The expected cast of the upcoming series are:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

Amy Ryan as Jan

Michael Rapaport as detective Kreps

New faces of the series include Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

Trailer

Finally, the trailer for the second season of Only Murders in the Building is out. It is a 30-second teaser trailer. The trailer received massive likes on different social media platforms. In the trailer, we could see the trio again in a mystery game, and this time the mystery is about the murder of Bunny.

Check official trailer:

After the teaser tease, an official trailer was released on May 17 by Hulu. This trailer was one minute long. In the trailer, the leading cast could reintroduce the viewers to the building mates. In addition that, it could also be seen they are trying to get rid of a murder weapon. Also, In addition to that, one could also see new characters in the series. In the long trailer, we can also see Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

However, the first season featured many celebrities, and the same energy can be seen in the second season. Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will head Season 2. While commenting on the new face, Martin Short stated that working with the new casts was fun. Last year in December, Cara Delevingne, a close friend of Selena Gomez, also joined the series.

The filming of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is completed, lastly and we can’t wait to watch the second season on June 28, 2022.

Editor’s pick on what to read next:

Hunters Season 2 Release Date on Prime Videos Expectations

Reservation Dogs Season 2 release date, Episodes, plot, and much more

Condor Season 3 Release Date Announced by Epix?

Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

She-Hulk Release Date Accidentally Revealed by Disney+