Nisekoi Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

If you love to watch romantic comedy anime, then you must be waiting for Nisekoi Season 3. Let’s explore Nisekoi Season 3.

Nisekoi is one of the most popular Japanese anime series across the globe. It is one of those anime that you want to continue endlessly because of its entertaining story.

Season 1 of the series started running on January 11, 2014, and ended on May 24, 2014. Season 1 got a very good response from the audience. It consisted of a total of 20 episodes.

Season 2 premiered on April 10, 2015, and ended on June 26, 2015. Season. Fans loved this season. Season 2 consisted of a total of 12 episodes.

Updates about the release date of Nisekoi Season 3:

Nisekoi season was able to grasp a good response from the viewers. Followers felt convinced, merchandise sale elevates, and even critics gave good ratings to season 2. Season 2 of the series got released on June 26 in 2015. Now, it has been almost five years since then. But the makers have made no official announcement about the Nisekoi season 3.

We can expect that Nisekoi shall be the next project for the producers. But the production house is busy with their other projects.

It will be interesting to see whether the series get the green light or not.

We have to wait for the official announcement from the makers. Let’s hope for the best.

What will be the expected storyline of Nisekoi season 3?

The story of this anime series revolves around Chitoge Kirisaki and Raku Ichijo. In previous seasons, we have seen a complicated love story between them. That too filled with ups and downs. Writers have done their job majestically. Once you start to watch the Nisekoi series, you will not leave your seat till the last episode.

The story of the Nisekoi begins with Raku Ichijo, son of Yakuza. Raku works for Shuei-Gumi as a gangster. Chitoge Kirisaki is a pretty girl. She is the daughter of Beehive, the head of a rival organization that is working against Shuei-Gumi.

Somehow, Raku and Chitoge met in high school a became best friends. Soon, they came to know that they both belong to the two opposite gangs of the town.

When they both were getting separated, Raku promised Chitoge to marry her. He bought a pair of locket and gave one locket to the girl.

In the end, Raku and Chitoge got married. Both the gans became a friend and were ready to maintain peace in the city. Season 2 had a happy ending to the story.

In Nisekoi season 3, we can get to watch a whole new plot, a bit different from the other two.

Who will be part of the upcoming Nisekoi Season 3?

Showrunners have not officially announced anything about the cast of the Nisekoi season 3.

The characters of season 2 were the following:

Koki Uchiyama gave voice to Raki Ichigo

Nao Toyama gave voice to Chitoge Kirisakiin

Kana Hanazawa gave voice to Kana Hanazawa

Yuki Kaji gave voice to Shu Maiko

Tokehito Koyasu gave voice to Claude

Yumi Uchiyama gave voice to Ruri Miyamoto

Kana Asumi gave voice to Marika Tachibana

Manami Namukara gave voice to Paula McCoy

Ayane Sakura gave voice to Haru Onodera

Updates about the trailer and teaser of Nisekoi Season 3:

Unfortunately, Showrunners have not released any trailer teaser for Nisekoi Season 3 yet.

Frequently asked questions:

Where to Watch the Previous Seasons of Nisekoi?

Previous seasons of the Nisekoi are available on NetFlix and Hulu. You will get to watch all the seasons there.

What are the ratings of Nisekoi?

The anime got a good response from the audience-

IMDB rating- This anime have scored a rating of 7.2 out of 10.

MyAnimeList – Series has scored 7.62 out of 10, voted by 5,17,161 viewers.

Conclusion:

If you are an anime lover, then you can not miss this anime series. We all are excited about a new installation of the series.

