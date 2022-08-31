NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket – How to Watch it?

NASA’s Artemis 1 couldn’t go as per the original plans as NASA has now delayed the launch of the moon rocket. Kamala Harris commemorated the event with an entire speech telling the viewers about their next ultimate plan: explore the moon further and eventually settle there. Of course, we also have to make our way to Mars. But why did NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Rocket fail? To find out, continue reading the article.

Where to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Rocket launch?

If you want to experience the once-in-a-lifetime event, then you can purchase the tickets for the event. It is taking place in the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. If you hear this name for the first time, don’t fret because it is just outside NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre. Thankfully the tickets are all available online, so you don’t have to go through the hassle of availing them in person.

J.K. Rowling – Why Was She Absent From The Harry Potter Reunion?

Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram Again?

Even those who can’t come in person can hear the sound of the launching loud and clear as far as Florida!

How to watch Artemis launch online?

But of course, if you’re not living anywhere in Florida, you won’t be able to experience the rocket launch. There is an option to watch the launch online.

In fact, many people will watch the launch from the comfort of their homes. The live streaming was supposed to start on 29th August 2022. But this attempt was a failure. Hence now the launch date has been delayed until 2nd September or 5th September. The countdown will start way before the official event. According to the official details, it will begin 45 hours before the main event.

Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed For 5 years?

Zac Efron gay, Queer, Sterile or Bi?

During this countdown, the team will get ready for the launch. They’ll load more than 700,000 gallons of a special kind of fuel into the rocket. The official coverage will start at midnight on Monday. NASA will show it on its site, YouTube, and even on Facebook. This coverage will be until the rocket reaches the moon.

This event will be one for history books. And NASA has worked hard for its publicity. Many mainstream celebrities like Keke Palmer and Chris Evans will be there to commemorate the event. After the spacecraft has been separated, the live telecast will resume from 4 p.m on Monday.

This will be the first rocket in 50 years that NASA will send to the moon in hopes of carrying people to the moon. And Artemis 1 is actually a test from NASA that they’ll conduct before the SLS rocket and Orion’s launch into space.

Who Is Kang Sae Byeok’s Boyfriend? Is She Still Dating Him?

The most interesting fact about this whole new mission is that the team of astronauts that will be on board the rocket will be the ones who’ll step foot on the moon after 1972. There are a total of 4 astronauts who will be on board. The main objective of this mission is to make sure that humans reach the moon latest by 2025 and make themselves comfortable there. From this point onwards, a new plan will begin, which will be to reach Mars somehow.

Artemis 1 will not have any humans in it. Why? Because as mentioned above, it is a test from NASA. However, there will be three manikins inside the craft. They will all be seated in different seats to get the best out of the test. Their results will then prove what will happen to the astronauts and how they need to prepare for it.

Orion is autonomous and can be controlled to an extent. Hence the first test will not require any astronauts. So, that was everything you needed to know about NASA’s Artemis 1-moon rocket. For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!