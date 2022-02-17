Murderville Season 2 Release Date, Is Renewed or Cancelled?

The first season has just recently been released on February 3, 2022, and it seems like the future of Murderville season 2 is still a mystery. But, one thing is clear, many viewers are already forward to watching another season of solving cases and laughing at silly jokes.

The show revolves around Terry, a detective who solves grizzly cases, and in each episode, he is accompanied by a new partner aka a celebrity guest. The comedy series has a twist to it as the celebrity guest are not provided any script and they have to improvise each scene. At the end of every episode, it’s the celebrity gue

st who has to name the culprit.

If you have watched Murderville season 1 and want to know everything about its season 2, continue reading.

Is Murdervill Season 2 Happening?

The comedy show still needs to be renewed for another season. And it will be some while until that happens as it hasn’t even been a month since the show’s first season was released. This is because Netflix usually takes a couple of weeks and analyses a season’s success before renewing the show for another season.

However, we think Murderville season 2 will surely happen. Even the executive producer of the show, Will Arnett, is ready for another season. But only on the condition that viewers enjoy the first season. In a recent interview, he said:

“I’d like to do more if it works and people like it.” And if people shrug and say, ‘Yeah, alright,’ that’s wonderful; we had a great time.”

Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! pic.twitter.com/B3ceg1ZREI — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2022

When Will It Release?

For now, there is no official release date as the show has to be greenlit for another season. But, if everything goes as planned and the show gets renewed soon, viewers can expect Murderville season 2 to be released by February 2023.

Who Will Star In Murderville Season 2?

The following cast members are expected to return and star in Murdervile Season 2.

Will Arnett as Senior Detective Terry Seattle

Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle

Lilan Bowden as Amber Kang

Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren “Daz” Phillips

New actors will be added as a part of the main cast. They still have to be confirmed. Besides this, new guest stars will be appearing in episodes as Terry’s partner.

Is There a Teaser for Muderville Season 2?

There is no teaser for Murderville season 2. And there won’t be any teaser until the show is officially renewed. So, it seems like fans of the show will have to wait for a while until they can see glimpses of the new season. Until then, viewers can log into Netflix and rewatch season 1 of Murderville which is available for binge-watching.

What to Expect in Murderville Season 2?

In Murderville Season 2, Terry Seattle will be seen once again solving murder mysteries along with a new celebrity guest in every episode. These cases will probably get more and more confusing in the new season.

Now, that things didn’t work out between Terry and his wife, viewers will also get to see Terry explore his love life. He might even find a new partner in season 2. For now, all viewers can do is wait for some official news from Netflix regarding Murderville Season 2.

