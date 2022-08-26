Meta Quest 2 no longer requires a Facebook account

We have great news for Meta Quest 2 users because now they will no longer have to go through the hassle of logging in through their Facebook accounts. In fact, a Facebook account is not needed at all for Meta Quest 2. But in place of this, you’ll have to follow an easier way! Keep reading to find out more about it.

Quest 2 virtual reality headset was an interesting innovation. And people seemed to like it. But the tedious task of logging in through a Facebook account was the only barrier. However, now that it is gone, you’ll be able to use the headset with more ease. This is because Facebook has launched Meta accounts and Horizon profiles which will prove to be a game changer in the field!

Meta accounts and Horizon profiles for Quest 2

These Horizon profiles were promised to arrive by August. Through this Meta Horizon profile, you’ll be able to use the headset with more flexibility. It is good to see that Facebook rectified what was bothering its users. It will give you more control over what you get to see or do! Because now, it will be up to you if you want Facebook or Instagram to be a part of your VR experience or not. There is even an official video on YouTube which has given an in-depth explanation of what this update will be like. So, don’t forget to check it out!

Hence your Meta account will no longer be dependent on any of your social media accounts. The only thing that you’ll now need to set up your Meta account is a simple email address. And you are good to go! This unnecessary link of Quest 2 with a Facebook account made the users uneasy for a very long time. For those who don’t know, Facebook announced way back in 2021 that they’ll bring about this update soon. But it took them long enough!

What Are Skeleton Watches & How Do They Work?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs, Release Date and Price

With this new update, Meta Quest 2’s price has also increased by $100! So, that is a bummer for those who were planning on buying the new headset.

Not almost every Meta user has received this update. It is gradually coming out. So, you’ll have to remain patient. Of course, there are drawbacks as well. Your information will still be with Meta! Users have always been suspicious of Meta’s privacy concerns. Even though you don’t need to login through a Facebook account anymore, it still asks for you to log in through some other source. So, this means that your data is still with them! This might upset the users more in the future. What are your thoughts regarding this? Let us know in the comments below!

Android 13 Supported Devices: Check if Your Smartphone is Eligible

How Is Technology Making It Easier for Students to Ace Difficult Subjects?

If you previously had an Oculus account, then you must have received an email telling you about this latest update. Through the link in the email, you’ll get access to the update. If this is not the case for you, then you can check the Meta blog page! If you’re planning on making a new account, then you’ll see the new login process as soon as you open the Oculus app. Then you’ll have an option to either link your account to other social media platforms or just sign up with your email address. And if you already have an account which is linked to your Facebook profile, you will soon get the option to remove it!

Oppo 65W SuperVOOC fast charge 2.0 Technology

So, that was everything you needed to know about Meta Quest 2 and its latest updates. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!