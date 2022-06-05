Will Love on the Spectrum US season 2 Return on Netflix?

Love on the Spectrum US is an Australian reality show that debuted in July 2020. The plot of the reality show threw light on how it feels to date for the people who belong to the autism spectrum. Cian O’Clery, the show’s creator, while commenting on how she got the idea of creating it, said that she got the idea about Love on the Spectrum US when she was working on a series that dealt with people with disabilities. The popularity of the show ensured Love on the Spectrum US season 2. However, the audience for the same is limited. Lantern, the series was acquired by Netflix for the U.S. audience, and now, the fans are wondering if Love on the Spectrum US will be happening on Netflix.

Is Love on the Spectrum US season 2 Happening?

Love on the Spectrum US premiered on Netflix in 2022, and it has an IMDB rating of 8.3. The show followed the people within the autism sector navigating through their dating and relationship life. It belongs to the genre of documentary, reality television, and romance. The show first aired on 18th May 2022 and featured six episodes. The fans are now wondering whether season 2 will be happening or not.

The high IMDB rating indicates a strong possibility of Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 happening. However, there is no official renewal of the series yet. If Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 is confirmed, we expect to see the second season somewhere during spring 2023. However, till then, we cannot clearly state whether Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 is happening or not.

Also, because the first season of the series has just made its debut, it is too early to initiate talk about the second season. The Love on the Spectrum for Australia announced the renewal of the series almost a year later after the first season debuted. If the makers follow the same trend, we can expect Love on the Spectrum U.S. renewal status after a few months. Until then, we cannot comment on whether the second season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. is renewed. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about.

Release Date

The original series premiered in November 2021, and the second season premiered in May 2021. There was a gap of two years. However, the interval of two years can also be attributed to the fact that even the television industry was battling the global pandemic like all other industries. Without the worldwide pandemic now in the picture, we can expect that the second season of Love on the Spectrum U.S., if confirmed, will be seen soon.

Love on the Spectrum US season 2 Reception

The review of Love on the Spectrum US has been positive for both the viewers and the critics. Even the Autistic reviewers loved the show. The audience has described the series as wholesome. The show is labeled as a show that celebrates difference and Love. The exciting and positive review also indicates that the show has a strong chance of getting a renewal.

More About Love on the Spectrum US

If you haven’t watched Love on the Spectrum US yet, it’s time for you to watch the series on Netflix. The show became available on Netflix in May 2022. It involves production company in Northern Pictures. The six episodes have a runtime of 40 minutes. The casts of the first season included Dani Bowman, Abbey Lutes, James B. Jones, and Kaelynn Partlow. We will fetch you more information about Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 once more information starts rolling in.

Editor’s pick on what to read next:

Hunters Season 2 Release Date on Prime Videos Expectations

Reservation Dogs Season 2 release date, Episodes, plot, and much more

Condor Season 3 Release Date Announced by Epix?

Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

She-Hulk Release Date Accidentally Revealed by Disney+