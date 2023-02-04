How much is Lil Nas X Net Worth in 2023?

Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist Lil Nas X net worth is $7 million. The American rapper started his career with Old Town Road and became an internet sensation over a short time. Fans went crazy for the track and used it millions of times on Tiktok. The single became so famous that even after three years, we cannot forget it.

But what else has helped make Lil Nas X net worth? And how did he create his popular single?

Lil Nas X Net Worth

Starting from almost nothing, Lil Nas X net worth today is in the millions. In fact, as of 2023, Lil Nas X net worth is 7 million dollars. The young artist has already made his way to the Forbes 30 under 30 list because of his magnificent fortune. While he earns most of his money via his music, Lil Nas X also makes a lot these days because of his brand endorsements, such as Super Bowl and UE Fits custom earbuds.

Lil Nas X Early Life

Lil Nas X was born on 9th April 1999 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, with the name Montero Lamar Hill. He was just six years old when his parents separated, and he chose to live with his mom in the Bankhead Courts housing project. He had a passion for music since he was a child and learned to play the trumpet in fourth grade. He was also the first chair in his junior high years, but he soon quit playing the trumpet as he was scared of what others would say.

However, a few years later, at 9, Lil Nas X shifted to Austell, Georgia, to live with his father. Today, the American rapper says that this was one of the best things that happened to him as if he had continued to stay in Atlanta, he would have gotten involved with the wrong crowd.

Moreover, he wasn’t a popular student but, in fact, spent most of his teen years on the internet and away from social gatherings. During this same time period, he struggled to discover his sexuality and come to terms with it. He finally accepted that he was gay by 17. Montero Lamar Hill graduated high school and joined the University of West Georgia in 2017. After studying for one year at the university, he dropped out to focus on his passion, music but he never knew that Lil Nas X net worth would one day be in millions. He also supported himself while trying to build his career by working in restaurants and theme parks.

Lil Nas X Career

Lil Nas X’s journey to stardom began with Old Town Road. In 2018, he bought the beat for the song from YoungKio for $30. The dutch producer YoungKio posted his music on an online store where sellers can get substantial royalties. Hence, this producer earns quite a lot because of Old Town Road’s success.

Besides purchasing the beat for $30, Lil Nas X recorded the song at a minor studio for $20. So by spending $50, Lil Nas X could build Lil Nas X net worth of millions. The track became famous thanks to TikTok users who used it nonstop for the #Yeehaw Challenge. The challenge became viral, and so did the music being played in it increasing Lil Nas X net worth.

The single then made its way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Hot Country Songs Chart. It was removed after a while from the charts, and the claim made for removing it was that it was “not being country enough.” Some people called this action a sign of racism. Then, Billboard’s representative clarified that the decision had nothing to do with the singer’s race.

The song’s popularity only grew with time, and several remixes were made. There is also a remix with Billy Cyrus. Old Town Road managed to earn $14 million pre-tax and made Lil Nas net worth the amount it is today. After the song spent seven weeks consecutively at the top of the Billboard charts, he gifted Billy Cyrus a Maserati. He even posted a video of it on his social media. Overall, Old Town Road stayed on top of the Billboard charts for 19 weeks, a record-breaking feat for the new rapper in town. Today, the singer has released several tracks and is loved by many.

In 2020, Lil Nas X admitted he would create several fan accounts for Nicki Minaj. He also said that he didn’t accept the truth first because he didn’t want people to think he was gay. He has also gotten in trouble with Twitter for “tweetdecking.” Although, the American rapper hasn’t confirmed this. Nicki acknowledged Lil Nas X’s actions and scolded him for hiding that he was such a huge fan while also congratulating him.

Lil Nas X Sexuality

Lil Nas X has openly come out as gay. He confirmed his sexuality in early 2019 on the last day of Pride month via social media. Several people had already assumed that the 23-year-old millionaire was homosexual because of the several hints in his music.

He even confirmed that he was homosexual in an interview later on. Several celebrities, fans, and casual observers appreciated Lil Nas X for openly accepting who he was. There were some people who were not happy with the news, especially the hip-hop community, who, as a whole, generally reacted in a negative way showing everyone that homophobia still exists in the hip-hop world. Neither of this affected Lil Nas X net worth.

Lil Nas X Real Estate

The 23-year-old rapper bought his very own home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $2.4 million in March 2021.

The American rapper is still quite young, and there is a lot of music for him to release. All of this will only increase Lil Nas X net worth more, and one day he will probably be as rich as Nick Cannon.