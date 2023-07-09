What is Liam Neeson Net Worth?

Liam Neeson is a very famous Hollywood actor. He has worked on various hit films like Taken and its sequels. Moreover, Liam Neeson’s net worth is something that his fans want to know about. Liam Neeson’s net worth is somewhere around 145 million US dollars.

Liam Neeson hails from Northern Ireland and started acting in the 1970s. Furthermore, his debut film was The Pilgrim’s Progress, where he played Evangelist’s role. His first film came out in 1978. This was when he started receiving recognition. Moreover, later on, he also worked on many other movies. Other than this, Liam Neeson has also worked in video games like Batman Begins and Fallout 3. He has managed to collect a considerable fortune for himself throughout his career.

Liam Neeson’s Net Worth

The famous Liam Neeson’s net worth rounds to 155 million US dollars. Liam Neeson has made a massive net worth throughout his professional acting career. Moreover, he has worked on many movies and tv shows, which have earned this net worth. He has worked in a lead role in many famous films in the film industry. Liam Neeson’s net worth is 155 million US dollars.

Furthermore, his monthly income and salary are around 80,000 plus US dollars. At the same time, his yearly income is about 10 million US dollars. All this information is updated as of 2023.

Liam Neeson’s net worth has seen massive growth over the years. He has worked hard to earn all of this. Furthermore, Liam Neeson’s net worth over the years was:

In 2023, it was $155 Million.

In 2022, Liam Neeson’s net worth was $145 Million.

In 2021, it was $135 Million.

In 2020, net worth was $125 Million.

In 2019, Liam Neeson’s net worth was $115 Million.

In 2018, his net worth was $ 105 million.

Liam Neeson’s Personal Life and Biography

They call him Liam Neeson in the film industry, while his full name is William John Neeson. Moreover, he was born on 7th June 1952 and is currently 71. His birthplace is Ballymena, Northern Ireland. He had a well-settled family; his mother, Katherine Neeson, was a cook. Moreover, his father, Bernard Neeson, was a primary school caretaker. Liam Neeson also has three sisters, and their names are Elizabeth, Bernadette, and Rosaleen. When he was young, he was also interested in boxing from a young age, and he even started learning boxing at nine. He also joined the All Saints Youth Club and played boxing until he was 17.

Moreover, later on, Liam developed an interest towards acting and participated in working in school productions during his teenage years. Liam Neeson’s inspiration to become an actor came from Ian Paisley, the Democratic Unionist Party’s founder. In 1963, he went to St Patrick’s College, Ballymena.

Liam Neeson’s Hit Films

Moreover, the famous actor has been working for a long time and has many successful movies. Some of his most famous and hit movies are:

Taken (2008)

Memory (2022)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Blacklight (2022)

Taken 3 (2014)

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Commuter (2018)

Unknown (2011)

Non-Stop (2014)

Liam Neeson’s net worth is due to his hard work throughout his successful career.

Liam Neeson’s Career and Awards

Furthermore, Liam Neeson has made a name for himself in the film industry and has quite an impression that is hard to forget. Through his spectacular acting in promising roles, he has won millions of hearts around the globe. Moreover, the fans and audience have always appreciated his acting skills. And he has received many well-earned awards for his work. Liam Neeson has won various awards, including the Irish Film and Television Academy and Evening Standard British Film Awards for the Best Actor category in 1996.

Apart from this, he has also been nominated for several awards throughout his career. These include the Academy, Tony, and British Academy Film Awards. Liam Neeson’s work is one for the books, and always amazes the audience with his acting skills.

