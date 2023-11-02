Kathy Hilton Net Worth: Tracing the ‘RHOBH’ Star’s Million-Dollar Journey

Kathy Hilton in season 12 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” brought so much drama that it made folks forget the memories of the good old days. Now, everyone’s curious about what she has been up to lately. Rumor has it that people cannot stop googling Kathy Hilton net worth. She has made quite a fortune with her various ventures. And below, we have all the juicy details for you, so let’s dive in!

Kathy Hilton Net Worth: A Surprising Figure

Kathy Hilton and her wealthy family have achieved remarkable success in various areas, with Paris Hilton being a prime example of their accomplishments.

In fact, she is so rich that even the members of the 12th season were gasping! Now the question arises: where is this money coming from, and how is she supporting her lavish lifestyle other than her generational wealth?

Kathy Hilton net worth is estimated to be between $300 million to $400 million as of 2023. This net worth includes her investments in real estate, cars, and other family-owned assets as well.

From what we currently know, a massive chunk of her net worth comes from her appearance on RHOBH. Notably, members’ paychecks are kept private, but we have a rough idea about them. According to Vulture, two members were making $150,000 and $300,000 back in 2019. So, her paycheck has to be more than this because now she is a permanent cast member. Plus, considering her fame, she must be getting paid generously! Furthermore, the members get paid per day of filming. So, do the math!

Another reliable report from The Sun gave details of Hilton demanding $2 million to return to the show! She also received a stipend of $1000 for her season 11 reunion dress.

Kathy Hilton Net Worth Over the Years

Kathy married into a wealthy family at just 20 years old. She was a child actress along with her sister, who also featured in the 12th season. She made it big after featuring on RHOBH season 12. But Hilton has already been working hard from a young age. Before marrying Richard Hilton, she was working in the sales department at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Currently, Hilton’s scents, clothing line, and cosmetics are keeping her net worth afloat. In 2012, Hilton launched a successful line of cocktail dresses called the Kathy Hilton Collection. And now, her clothes are sold in 400 stores worldwide, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Nordstrom. The average price of a Hilton dress is around $395 to $750.

A while back, Kathy spoke up about her pricing. According to her, she wants to make clothes that look like they are worth millions, but at the same time, they are not too harsh on the bank accounts. And it is safe to say that she succeeded in doing so.

Her TV success and clothing line indeed added a lot to her net worth. But often, people need to remember to talk about her ventures in the cosmetic industry. In 2008, Hilton launched her first fragrance, “My Secret.” This was a successful debut in the industry, but Hilton never revealed how much she profited from the product.

More About Her Investments

Hilton’s smart choices in real estate properties have undeniably added to her massive net worth. Of course, she learned this art from her husband, who founded Hilton & Hyland. In 1999, they spent $3.38 million to buy a 3-acre property in the Hamptons. And now the price must have gone too high. In 2004, Kathy and Rick bought a large Bel-Air mansion for $9.2 million, where they live now. In 2014, they invested $2.5 million to buy an apartment in the Pierre Hotel in New York City. Deducing from all this, as the prices of the estates go up, so will her net worth!

Her luxurious cars are another factor aiding her net worth. Reportedly, she owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost priced at around $311,800 and a Range Rover SV priced at around $157,600.

The Hilton Hotel helped alleviate her net worth as well. But not so much because a huge stake went into charity when Rick’s father, Barron Hilton, decided to donate everything except three percent to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation upon his death. Despite having so much under her name, Hilton is a down-to-earth person. Throughout her active years, she has also been involved in numerous charity organizations.

Well, that was everything that you needed to know about Kathy Hilton net worth! We will try our level best to keep this site well-updated. So, keep an eye out for more information!

