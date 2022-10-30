Jesse Williams joins Only Murders in Building season 3

Jesse Williams, best known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, will appear in the third season of Only Murders in the Building. The critically acclaimed and widely popular series on Disney+ follows the lives of three people who would never have expected to become friends. They all share an apartment in New York City and bond over their interest in actual crimes. Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3 will play a documentary filmmaker who takes a particular interest in the scandal that threatens to shake up the Building’s residents.

Recap Of Previous Seasons

During the first season, the three looked into the death of their next-door neighbour, Tim Kono. Then in season 2, they made a horrifying discovery: Bunny Folger, the presenter for their building board, had been brutally murdered.

A year was skipped at the end of season 2’s final episode. During the first performance of Oliver’s Broadway comeback, a new character named Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, unexpectedly passed away on stage.

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman had previously stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the show’s first season was primarily focused on a Mabel story. It feels natural to focus more on Oliver and his hope for a comeback after the emotional arc that Charles and his father provided in Season 2.

More About Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3

In the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Williams portrayed Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 years. He will return for a special episode in season 19.

Williams has also starred in a plethora of other noteworthy projects, some of which include:

The Cabin in the Woods.

Prime Videos’ Little Fires Everywhere alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Brooklyn’s Finest.

The Owen Wilson comedy Secret Headquarters.

All of these projects have garnered a great deal of critical acclaim.

In addition, the actor was recently recognized with a nomination for a Tony Award for his performance in the Take Me Out revival production on Broadway. According to the entertainment website Deadline, Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3 will be a recurring part in the popular mystery comedy-drama television series produced by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

More About Only Murders in the Building

The second season of “Only Murders in the Building,” which was produced by 20th Television, received 17 nominations for Primetime Emmys and won three of them. Alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, the creator of “This Is Us,” and Jess Rosenthal, co-creators and writers Martin and Hoffman, also serve as executive producers for the show.

Plot Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3

In Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams played the role of Dr. Jackson Avery for a total of twelve seasons. Gomez, Short, and Martin will soon be joined on the show by Williams, who will play another role. He will take on the role of a documentary filmmaker with a vested interest in Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage, and Oliver Putnam’s most recent investigation.

Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3, a documentarian, might play a role in the investigation as a new suspect. As a documentary filmmaker, he possesses, without a shadow of a doubt, the ideal cover to conceal any potential murders he may have committed, which the primary cast of characters may be looking into. Regardless of his role in the crime, he could also play the role of an antagonist or a nuisance for the characters. After all, a documentarian would threaten the podcast that the three hosts produce and host.

Wrap Up

The series was given the green light in July for the third production season. The production of the show’s third season has not yet begun, but it is possible that late 2022 or early 2023 will serve as the production date for the season.

Fans will have to rely on speculation until then to determine what the future holds for their favourite characters. On Hulu, you can watch the show “Only Murders in the Building.” The news Jesse Williams Only Murders in Building season 3 makes up for an exciting twist in the upcoming season.