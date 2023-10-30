Many fans are curious to learn about JD Harmeyer divorce, an American radio celebrity and member of The Howard Stern Show, from Jennifer Tanko. Widely known as “Hollywood Hermire” due to his ties with famous people in the business fraternity, JD Harmeyer has become a subject of serious scrutiny. His marriage to a makeup artist took the internet by storm, and the couple remained in the news for their enamoredness.

Now, his divorce rumors are surfacing on the internet, putting him under the radar of every media outlet. The news of JD Harmeyer’s separation from his wife has perplexed his fans not only in America but all over the world. Moreover, numerous people are still eager to know about Jennifer Tanko and her profession. But above all, JD Harmeyer’s married life is a heated topic these days. So, let’s find out if he has parted ways or is still living happily with Jennifer Tanko.

JD Harmeyer Divorce

JD Harmeyer divorce is based on speculation, as some people on Reddit have speculated and confirmed the heartbreaking news. Still, they could not justify their claims, giving a detailed insight into their alleged divorce. However, it is being said that among many differences, ideological and personality differences can be the reasons that led them to take the backbreaking step to end their family life.

Notably, as per the reports, the heartthrob couple filed for divorce in January 2023, and they have not made a public appearance together for a considerable period. In addition, JD Harmeyer’s wife has changed the privacy of her social media accounts from public to private. Also, from Jennifer Tanko Harmeyer to Jennifer Tanko, the conspicuous name change in her LinkedIn profile supports the rumors about their relationship status.

JD Harmeyer Divorce: Lack of Official Confirmation

Neither J.D. Harmeyer nor Jennifer Tanko have confirmed the news of their separation. It is crucial to refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the most sensitive topic concerning someone’s personal life. Earlier, fans predicted that the couple was growing distant from each other as they had stopped projecting affection in public. However, whether their journey of togetherness has ended or not is still a question that needs official confirmation to put the speculations to rest. As J.D. Harmeyer divorce is established on speculation, it is apt to wait for the confirmation of bleak news from either party rather than propagating unverified knowledge.

Who is Jennifer Tanko?

Jennifer Tanko, who gained prominence as J.D. Harmeyer’s wife, is a beauty artist, lifestyle blogger, and educator. Currently, the American artist serves as a lead teacher at Private Family Learning Pod via SelectEd. Moreover, born on January 6, 1988, in Virginia, the United States of America, the 35-year-old lady completed her schooling at Blacksburg High School in Virginia. Later, in 2010, she earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Towson University. After completing her BS, she enlisted in a post-graduation program for a master’s in teaching and social studies at Maryland University, Baltimore. Afterwards, she was fortunate enough to intern as a teacher at the Maryland Science Center.

Furthermore, Jennifer Tanko started her career as a teacher at one of the schools in Baltimore. In addition, Jennifer got various certifications in different skills like facials, threading, tanning, etc. She is a staunch advocate of LGBTQ marriages and raises her voice for issues such as marital abuse and equality in marriages through social media.

Jennifer Tanko’s Past Relationships

Reportedly, Jennifer Tanko had only one relationship before tying the knot with Jamie Daniel Harmeyer (J.D. Harmeyer). She was involved with her friend Nick DiMarco at Towson University for a few years. Later, she disassociated herself from DiMarco. The American cosmetic artist engaged in 2017 and finally wed American radio superstar J.D. Harmeyer in 2018.

Sadly, their fairytale love story has come to a point where people are openly discussing their marital status and presuming a split. However, as fans and responsible citizens, it is appropriate to connect with reliable sources to get authentic information. Also, stay patient until J.D. Harmeyer or Jennifer confirms the statement of their marriage annulment.

