Jason Momoa Girlfriend, Adria Arjona Confirms Relationship on Instagram

Jason Momoa has finally confirmed his relationship with Adria Arjona, a Puerto Rican actress. After constant speculations and searches about Jason Momoa Girlfriend, Momoa made his relationship official on Instagram.

Meet Jason Momoa Girlfriend, Adria Arjona

Just recently, he posted photos from his trip to Japan, where you can see a group photo of the two cuddling in them. The ever-so-handsome 44-year-old Games of Thrones and Aquaman and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom star looked extremely happy with his new girlfriend. There was one photo where the two were sitting at a table with their friends, cuddled in an embrace.

Another beautiful photograph shows the two making a goofy face and looking towards the camera, with their hair blowing in the wind.

Arjona reposted the same photograph and reacted with heart emojis on her Instagram. The two seem to be very much in love! Exactly what the fans are enjoying seeing.

An interesting fact is that on the 11th of May, a fan asked Jason Momoa if he was in a relationship. We expect that the love between the two was already brewing after he replied, “I am very much in a relationship. You will find out very soon.”

Jason Momoa Girlfriend News Came Out After His Divorce

Fans seem to be gushing for their Aquaman star after his divorce in January 2022. He got married to Lisa Bonet in 2017, and five years later, they parted ways. Momoa has two children whom he loves very much.

Jason Momoa Children

Lola is his daughter, and Nakoa-Wolf is his son. Jason Momoa and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, co-parent their children and have an amicable relationship for the sake of their children. Bonet and Momoa had been dating since 2005 and secretly got married in 2017. Lisa Bonet was married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993.

This is the first time after Jason Momoa’s divorce that he has openly declared his relationship with someone, and his pictures truly show the radiance on his face.

Jason Momoa Girlfriend Dating History and Career

The age gap between Jason Momoa girlfriend is that of 12 years. Adria Arjona was previously married to Edgardo Canales, a lawyer, and her longtime boyfriend. The marriage lasted for four years until they separated in 2023.

Jason Momoa girlfriend, Adria Arjona studied acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She has been acting since 2012 and has starred in movies like, Star Wars Andor, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Sweet Girl, Morbius, Hit Man and Life of the Party to name a few.

Adria Arjona has a very diverse background, which has given her an edge in her acting career. She has a number of projects lined up, with a promising career ahead. She will appear in ‘Andor,’ a much-awaited Star Wars series. She will play an important role.

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona were seen together in Brian Andrew Mendoza’s action thriller Sweet Girl in 2021. An insider shared that the two are very much in love and that their relationship is genuine. They can easily relate to each other, share a good sense of humor, and deeply care for each other. On top of that, they make a very good-looking couple, too!

Get more updates on their relationship and Jason Momoa girlfriend here!