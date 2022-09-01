Jack Harlow Net Worth after opening in MTV VMAs

Jack Harlow has recently risen to fame because of a number of reasons. He not only performed at the Grammys but was also nominated in one category. His fan following is full of young enthusiastic fans who go all the way out for him. He recently even appeared in the MTV VMAs. But did he perform in any event? If so, what is Jack Harlow net worth after performing in MTV VMAs? Read all about it in the article below!

Jack Harlow Net Worth

Jack Harlow net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. Now this might sound a bit less to the fans. But keep in mind that he recently became famous in 2020. When his song ‘What’s Poppin’ hit 1 billion streams on Spotify that is when everyone knew that he’s about to become the next sensation. He has had several other hits since then. And there is no doubt that TikTok has played a major role in his success and popularity.

Of course the main source of income is his music career. But he hasn’t built this impressive net worth with music alone. The brand endorsements have played an important part in his net worth. And why would any brand not recruit him? He has become a household name with a fan following of millions.

He invests a lot of his time and energy in finalizing which brand to advertise for. Recently he has signed a contract with KFC. He revealed in an interview that it is an honor for him to have KFC as one of his brand endorsements. KFC will bring him forward in all sorts of ads and other media. Jack Harlow is also the face of New Balance. And you would be shocked to hear which other brands he promotes; Cheetos, Call of Duty, and even Venmo! Well that is definitely an interesting choice.

The singer hasn’t even reached his peak yet. And his interviews reflect that he’s quite an ambitious person. Jack Harlow revealed that it’s a good thing that he has no shortage of money now. But he doesn’t really love having a lot of it. In fact, that’s not the first reason why he wakes up to work. Well, he is truly one humble person. Other than being so down to earth Jack Harlow also has a heart of gold. Recently he donated a large amount of money.

Jack Harlow in VMAs

Jack Harlow bagged an award for the Best Summer Song. Not only this but he also opened the show with a banger performance. And this performance became even more interesting when Fergie made a surprise entrance and performed her hit song ‘Glamorous’. It was a delight to see both Fergie and Harlow sing together on the same stage. Because it is a lesser known fact that Harlow’s hit song ‘First Class’ is actually sampled from the song Glamorous. Both the songs are in a league of their own!

So, that was everything you needed to know about Jack Harlow net worth. For more such information don’t forget to bookmark this page!