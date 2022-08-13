Is Wall E 2 Happening? Release Date Confirmed By Disney?

Is Wall E 2 going to happen or not? People have been asking for a sequel to the popular robot comedy Wall E for a long time now. Many rumours concern a potential Wall E 2 film, and we have some information about it for you below.

About Wall E

An exciting family adventure set in a dystopian Earth in the year 2800, this computer-animated masterpiece is sure to please. WALL-E (Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth Class), a trash compactor built in the 1800s, falls in love with EVE, a modern-day android visitor (Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator). Ben Burtt and Elissa Knight lend their voices to the lead roles. Andrew Stanton both wrote and directed the film.

The film WALL-E was outstanding. The science fiction animated film revolved around the themes of robotics and advanced machinery. Almost nobody seems to be complaining that they disliked the film. The film’s devoted following is clamoring for more WALL-E material.

Wall E 2 cancelled or Not?

So far, there is no news about the sequel to this particular blockbuster robotic story as of yet. The last we heard, Pixar had decided to stop making Wall E and that was that. For sure, it was shocking and upsetting to the entire fan base. Still, after all those years, the words remained unchanged. It was a huge letdown when Pixar decided against making a sequel to Wall E.

What Is Wall E 2: Revenge Of The Auto About?

A few years ago, rumours began to circulate that WALL E 2: Revenge of the Auto was in the works. When the news about the film first came out, rumours circulated that its success would lead to a sequel. However, the Pixar team decided to cancel the event.

It’s been over a decade since the original film, and it looks like everything was set in motion for a sequel, from the script to the actors to the cameras, but the project was ultimately cancelled.

Actors Behind The Voice

Here are the actors behind those incredibly entertaining voices:

Ben Burtt voicing WALL·E / M-O

Elissa Knight voicing EVE

Jeff Garlin , voicing Captain

Fred Willard voicing Shelby Forthright

John Ratzenberger voicing John

Kathy Najimy voicing Mary

Sigourney Weaver voicing Ship’s Computer

Teddy Newton voicing Steward Bots

While we would love to see more adventures with Wall E, since that doesn’t appear to be happening, I guess we’ll all just have to watch the first one again and again.

It is too bad there won’t be a Wall E 2 sequel.