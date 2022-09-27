Ime Udoka, the head coach of the Celtics, was recently involved in a massive scandal with a female team member. The affair has cost him his title of head coach as he is currently in suspension for the remaining NBA season for breaking several team policies. Apart from his work, fans are curious to know about how it has affected his personal life. Is Ime Udoka Married? Has his affair cost him his relationship too? Will Ime ever live down the outcomes of his actions? Keep on reading to find out.

Is Ime Udoka Married?

Ime Udoka is in a serious relationship with the famous NCIS: Los Angeles star Nia Long. The two met in 2010 through a mutual friend and have been inseparable since then.

Who is Peyton List Dating Now?

After a year of dating, Ime and Nia welcomed their first child into the world. His name is Kez Udoka, and he is ten years old. The couple had a steady relationship and got engaged in 2015. However, after seven years of engagement, they are still not married, and we do not hear any wedding bells in the near future.

The reason Ime and Nia are not getting married is unknown. It could be because of Nia’s outlook on marriage. While she understands its religious aspect and its importance, she does not feel the need to get married to feel secure in her relationship. Moreover, the concept of owning each other in marriage does not sit right with her.

Why Blac Chyna Sued the Kardashians for $100 Million

Why did Khloe Kardashian Use a Surrogate to have a baby

Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Are Ime and Nia still together? Well, we do not know. Nia has not answered the question yet. She appreciated fans’ love and support while asking for privacy. Currently, she wants time to figure things out as she focuses on her children for the time being.

Ime cheated on Nia with one of his female staffers. He has broken several policies, which has led to his suspension as head coach. Imme acknowledged his actions and apologized for them. He took responsibility for his wrongdoing and was extremely sorry about hurting his fans, team and family.

Who Is Austen Kroll Dating From Southern Charm?

Who Is Naomie Olindo Dating Now?

As of now, neither Nia nor Ime has confirmed if their engagement is still going strong. We will update you guys as soon as they address questions regarding their relationship.