Insidious The Red Door Release Date, Synopsis: Everything We Know

Another hit horror movie is about to release soon and it belongs to a popular franchise. Yes, we are talking about Insidious The Red Door and your return to The Further!

Originally named Insidious: Fear the Dark, the film underwent a title change in March 2023 and was ultimately renamed Insidious The Red Door. Now, the movie is done with its filming phase and is ready to be released to viewers soon. Hence, here is everything you need to know about Insidious The Red Door.

The upcoming movie Insidious The Red Door will be released on July 7, 2023. It has been listed as a PG-13 movie and will be 1 hour and 47 minutes long.

The release of the movie will be limited to movie theatres, and there are currently no confirmed dates or platforms announced for its streaming availability. Although it might release on Netflix sometime late in 2023 or 2024 as the movie’s distributor, Screen Gems is owned by none other than Sony Pictures which has a very popular streaming deal with the streaming giant.

Related: The Mosquito Coast Season 3: Is it happening?

Insidious the Red Door Cast

The Insidious The Red Door cast consists of the following:

Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert

Rose Byrne as Josh’s wife, Renai

Ty Simpkins as Josh’s son, Dalton Lambert

Andrew Astor as Dalton’s little brother, Foster

Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier

Moreover, Jarquez McClendon, Hiam Abbass, and Sinclair Daniel will also be joining the movie. Peter Dager is also expected to appear in the movie. However, his role is not known yet.

Related: Alien Movie Release Date Set By Disney

Insidious The Red Door Plot

The official synopsis for Insidious The Red Door is out and is as follows:

“In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

The previous movie in the franchise, Insidious: The Last Key, centred around Elise’s journey into her haunting past, confronting demons that plagued her family. Acting as a genuine prequel, the film provided insights into the Lambert family’s experiences depicted in the first chapter.

Similarly, the upcoming fifth instalment seems to follow a similar storyline, focusing on Dalton and the return of his troubled history. The film will likely adhere to the established formula of the franchise, involving characters venturing into The Further to rescue a soul in jeopardy.

Related: Star Wars The Acolyte Will Launch On Disney Plus In 2024

Insidious the Red Door Trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled the highly anticipated official trailer for Insidious: The Red Door on April 19, 2023, providing eager fans with their initial glimpse of the Lambert family’s comeback.

On June 6, another trailer for Insidious: The Red Door was revealed, serving as a potent reminder that this instalment marks the culmination of the franchise. The trailer was also referred to as the final trailer but on June 13, one more trailer was shared with viewers before the movie officially releases in theatres.

You can check out all the three trailers on Youtube.