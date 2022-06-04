Has I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Expected Release Date Announced?

I Am Not Okay With This is an American series that belongs to the genre of comedy, drama, fantasy, and sci-fi. To be precise, it deals with black humor, and the series is based on a graphic novel that shares the same name and is written by Charles Forsman. The series first premiered on 26th February 2020 on Netflix, and the reception of the series was positive. The first season housed seven episodes. Several months have passed since there has been any news about I Am Not Okay With This Season 2, and if you are wondering why this is the case, you are at the right place.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Is Officially Canceled

After the first season’s success, Netflix had initially given the green light to I Am Not Okay With This Season 2, but Netflix then changed its decision. I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 was canceled by Netflix in August 2020, and the official reason for the same was stated unseen circumstances that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 led to frustration amongst the fame.

Why is it Canceled?

Even though the official reason for the cancellation of I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 was stated as COvid-19 related concerns, the fans were not satisfied with this answer for obvious reasons. It is rare occasions that Netflix approves a season to cancel it later. For many, this was a betrayal, mainly because the show was a massive hit amongst the fans.

However, reports have now indicated that the cancellation of the second season took place due to the writers’ strike. The show writers were working every week without knowing how long they needed to work. On the other hand, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of Netflix shifted to budgeting. The original plan of the shooting was supposed to happen in May or June, but there was a delay in the filming. Also, keeping the second season Covid proof required Netflix to invest a lot of money.

Even though the show featured limited casts, the costs of keeping all the crew members and the casts of the series safe during the Covid-19 pandemic were high for Netflix. The expense of managing and handling the different aspects of the show led to the cancellation of the second season. In such circumstances, the show’s popularity plays a highly integral role. Even though the show was top-rated, it was not popular enough according to the standards of Netflix to bear the Covid-19-related expense. Also, do not forget the fact it is a niche show. It is believed that had the show been aired on Hulu, the show’s popularity would have been more.

Plot

The plot and direction of the I Am Not Okay With This has drawn comparison with Stranger Things due to their similarity. To make I Am Not Okay With This, the budget had to be increased considerably. It is believed that these were the circumstances that arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to the cancellation of the show.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 Conclusion

So, if you are a fan of I Am Not Okay With This and have been waiting for I Am Not Okay With This Season 2, we are sorry to inform you that it is not happening. Netflix has officially canceled the second season after being given the renewal permission. This is shocking news, but the truth and nothing can be done now!

Editor’s pick on what to read next:

Succession Season 4 Script Is Almost Completed Says, Jesse Armstrong

Reservation Dogs Season 2 release date, Episodes, plot, and much more

Condor Season 3 Release Date Announced by Epix?

Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

She-Hulk Release Date Accidentally Revealed by Disney+