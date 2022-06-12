How To Get Away With Murder Season 7 Release Date

Fans have wondered whether How to Get Away With Murder Season 7 will release since the show dropped its 6th season. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series has garnered an 8.1 out of 10 rating on IMDB and a 88% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The legal thriller series premiered on ABC in September 2014 and seemed to have gripped its fans from its first installment. Now six seasons strong, fans have started speculating whether this is the show’s end or if there is more in store.

The series’ sixth season had a reasonably wholesome ending and tied up all loose ends. Keeping this in mind, How To Get Away With Murder Season 7 is highly unlikely to release.

How To Get Away With Murder Season 7 Cast

The creators have managed to assemble a stellar cast for the show with new additions every season.

As the face of the show, we have Viola Davis, who plays the role of Annalise Keating, a criminal law professor and an unrivaled lawyer. Viola Davis is an immensely talented actress with a stellar career. She has won multiple accolades, including a PrimeTime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards.

Further, we have Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins. Enoch was a vital part of the series through the first three seasons. Even after being killed off at the end of season 3, he continued to be an indispensable part of the show’s storyline in the next three seasons. Those who have season 6 also know that he played the role of Christopher Castillo in the finale.

Joining Alfred, we have Jack Falahee playing Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, and Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo. These five actors (including Alfred) portray the roles of law students and essential members of the “Keating 5”. Conrad Ricamora plays Oliver Hampton, a gifted computer hacker and Connor’s love interest.

Billy Brown is seen as Nate Lahey, the local police detective. Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Annalise’s fixer, and Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Annalise’s right-hand woman. All 3 of these characters play a crucial part in Annalise’s life.

As fans of the show are aware, there is always a lot more than what meets the eye for every character in the show.

Expectations

As there is no news regarding How To Get Away With Murder Season 7, unsurprisingly, there is also no news regarding the cast of season 7. However, if the show is to reprise itself, we expect at least the main cast members listed above to be a part of it. Shockingly though, it will be extremely unlikely that Annalise Keating will be a part of season 7. This is because, as we see in the series finale, Annalise Keating lives a full life and dies of old age. Considering this, fans should not expect their favorite to return in the new season.

How To Get Away With Murder Season 7 Release Date

As previously stated, the 6th season brought the series to a complete close. Multiple questions were answered, and all characters got their scripted endings, good or bad. Keeping the season 6 finale in mind, it is extremely unlikely that the team would bring back the show for a seventh installment.

If the show is to return, a possible storyline that could be followed is a spin-off version of the original series. Although, to date, there have been no comments by any of the How To Get Away With Murder team members regarding the show’s return.

Storyline

The show’s basic premise follows our protagonist Annalise Keating and her five chosen students. These 5 of her law students get personalized classes from her and, over time, develop an unmatched bond with her. We see the students having a very rocky relationship with their teacher. They have a hard time trusting her, even though she never fails to protect them in every possible way.

Regarding season 7 of the show, there is no news about its storyline. Nevertheless, if a spin-off version of the show goes into production, a possible storyline could revolve around Christopher Castillo. Towards the end of season 6, we see Christopher Castillo growing up and taking on the job of Annalise Keating. If the creators decide to work from this, they can have Christopher follow a similar theme as Annalise but bring about different dimensions to his personality and life.

All of these are just assumptions we made based on the season 6 finale. While all these guesses seem farfetched, as faithful fans of the show, we can not help but hope for more episodes. Maybe one day shortly, we will get our wishes fulfilled. Unfortunately, that day is not close.

