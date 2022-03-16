‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Good news for all the fans of HIMYF – How I Met Your Father Season 2 has been given a green signal by Hulu. We were all fans of How I Met Your Mother. However, we are now loving How I met your Father.

Jordan Helman, the head of scripted content for Hulu, stated that HIMYF has been loved by the fans. He further stated that fans wait for the weekly episodes with utter excitement. Also, Helman said that the lives of the characters have started getting better. Therefore, the team has decided to give fans a HIMYF Season 2.

Fans are thrilled to hear this news. We are certain that all fans have certain questions about HIMYF Season 2. However, as of yet, not much information about the show is available on the internet.

Hence we have compiled everything you need to know about HIMYF season 2. So, read along to find more about your favorite season.

HIMYF Season 1 premiered on 18th January 2022. Every week a new episode of the season came out. It is expected that season 1 of the show will end somewhere in mid-march. Therefore, we will have to wait for a long time for Season 2 to be released.

You can expect the release of HIMYF Season 2 in early 2023 or the latest by the end of 2022. The wait is long, but we are sure it will be worth it.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Cast

We are sure that the cast of season 1 will be reprising their roles in HIMYF Season 2. Therefore, we will see Hillary Duff play Sophie’s character. The story of the whole season revolves around Duff’s character.

We will also see Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall. This will be the core cast of Season 2. We might also see Daniel Augustin, Leighton Meester, Josh Peck, and Ashley Reyes in the new season of How I Met Your Father.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, the trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2 has not yet been released. This is because the first season is still airing. Therefore, the fans will have to wait for some time to watch the trailer of season 2. Till then, you can watch the trailer of Season 1.

Plot

The story of HIMYF starts with Sophie (Hillary Duff) telling her son how she met his Father. It takes us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her friends are in their late 20s and early 30s.

We have seen various similarities between How I Met Your Mother and How I Met Your Father. However, we cannot expect the show to go in the same direction as the latter. We still don’t know what the plot of HIMYF Season 2 will be. However, we can expect to see Sophie meeting many guys and throwing hints at who the Father is!

To wrap it up!

Fans are excited about How I Met Your Father Season 2. However, they are not sure of what to expect from the season. Here is hoping that HIMYF Season 2 will be as good as the first season!