Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Age Gap

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been dating officially for almost two years. But it seems like some haters can’t get over Olivia Wilde age gap with Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde,38, and Harry Styles,28, are extremely happy with each other. And the ten-year age gap does not bother Wilde or Styles.

Moreover, this relationship is more than just a rebound. The couple is serious about each other, with Harry having met Olivia’s children. The duo has also already met each other’s parents. And no one in either of the two families has issues with the 10-year age gap besides some of Styles’ fans who just can’t stop criticizing and hating Wilde.

The duo met each other at the Don’t Worry Darling sets, where Wilde was a director and Styles was one of the actors. The movie had several other A-listers, such as Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. The rumor mill began regarding the couple’s relationship status during that time, but nothing was made official.

The first public appearance made by the couple was in January 2021, when Wilde accompanied him as his plus-one to his agent’s wedding. Since then, the couple has been photographed together going for a stroll or luxurious trips.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Opinion on Age Gap

The Watermelon Sugar singer and the Booksmart director usually stay quiet about their relationship in interviews and respect each other’s privacy. But in an interview with Vogue, Wilde addressed the hate of her age gap with Styles, saying:

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Styles, too, has spoken on this matter in his interview with Rolling Stone. The 28-year-old pop star addressed the hate by saying:

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good. It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Other Relationships with Similar Olivia Wilde Age Gap

Olivia Wilde is not the first woman in Hollywood to date a guy much younger than her. In the past, there have been several A-listers with relationships having an equally large age gap.

Elvis Presley’s Wife’s Age Gap: How Old Was Priscilla When She Met Elvis?

Britney Spears, 41, has been in a happy relationship with Sam Asghari, 29. The duo have been living together in Las Vegas, enjoying their relationship.

Tom Brady Net Worth 2022

The Latin American superstar Shakira, 45, and footballer Gerard Piqué, 35, have been together for over ten years and have two children. The duo met at Shakira’s music video Waka Waka and have been in love with each other since then.

Todd Chrisley Julie Chrisley Trial Shifted to a New Date

Priyanka Chopra, 40, married her long-time boyfriend, Nick Jonas, 30. She has openly spoken about society’s double standards, allowing older men to date younger women without any criticism. Still, if the genders get reversed, women face a lot of backlash for being with a man younger than her.

Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating?

Similarly, there are several other love stories which have an age gap just like that of Olivia Wilde age gap. Hence, people need to stop hating Olivia Wilde age gap and her relationship with the pleasing founder and get used to the fact that the couple is here to stay.

Charo Santos Husband Age Gap In Years