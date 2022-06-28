Halloween 3: Season of the Witch Teases the Fan with a New Sequel

As the Halloween season is almost here, we are receiving major updates about many old Hollywood horror franchises. First, we got news regarding Chucky, and now we have great news for the fans of Halloween 3: Season of the Witch. Continue reading to find out more!

The latest trailer for Halloween 3: Season of the Witch sent fans into a spiral because, for years, we have not received any leads. But it is exciting to know that the franchise is coming back to us. However, the most searched question was about Michael Myers’ involvement in the upcoming movie. Your desired answer lies in the article below!

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch’s upcoming movie’s title is ‘Halloween Ends’. Due to its name, many fans are confused about whether the upcoming movie will be the last one in the franchise.

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch Cast

In Halloween Ends, we are getting back Jamie Lee Curtis as Strode because she survived in the sequel. However, this might be her last movie in the franchise. Not because she’ll die but because the actor herself wants to end her journey. According to her, this will be the perfect way of saying goodbye to the trilogy.

As Halloween 3: Season of The Witch is in continuation to the sequel, expect all alive characters to return. But these are just speculations from our side.

It is less likely for Judy Greer to return as Karen (Laurie’s daughter) as Michael killed her ruthlessly in the sequel. But we did not get to see her dead body, so does this mean that she survived the attack? Well, we are not trying to get your hopes high, but this might be true. On the other hand, Allyson will star in Halloween Ends because Michael couldn’t kill her. Hopefully, Andi Matichak’s character will avenge.

The official sources confirmed Lindsay Wallace’s involvement in the upcoming movie as Kyle Richards. Also, expect the following in the threequel:

Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins

Nick Castle

James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers

All other characters from the sequel died at the hands of Michael Myers, so they are done with! But of course, there will be new additions too. However, you’ll have to remain patient to discover who will be joining the cast.

Chucky Season 2 Teasers from The Set Revealed

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch Release Date

Halloween 3: Season of The Witch will premiere on 14th October 2022. The directors chose the perfect Halloween season for the movie’s premiere! The film was supposed to come out in 2021 but suffered delays because of production-related problems.

The original plan was to film the sequel and the threequel back to back, but the schedule became too hectic, so the filmmakers dropped it.

Duncanville Season 4 – Has Fox Renewed or Cancelled it?

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch Plot

According to the official plot synopsis of Halloween Ends, Laurie Strode will fight Michael Myers for one last time. Now the mystery is, who will survive this battle? Guess it is for the movie to reveal! We saw how Laurie previously tried to murder Michael Myers, but when he survived, she became aware of the fact that the killer can not be put down by traditional methods. As Gordon Green imagined the movies in a set of three, the upcoming movie will most likely put a full stop to this story.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Teases the Return of Georgina Sparks

Moreover, there will be a time jump of 4 years after the events of the sequel. And according to Gordon Green, the movie will also address the issues which the world went through after 2019. According to our speculations, this must be about Covid-19. It will be interesting to find out how Michael Myers acts unhinged in the middle of the pandemic!

Although the plot synopsis mentioned the name of Laurie Strode, according to Green, the movie will focus more on Allyson. Allyson is the granddaughter of Laurie. In the past two movies, she has lost almost everyone close to her. Of course, her heart desires revenge, and now she has nothing to lose. Expect the upcoming movie to be intense!

The Blacklist Season 10 Premiere Date Taking Long Time – Why?

Trailer

There is no official trailer for Halloween 3: Season of the Witch up till now. But as the movie is scheduled to premiere in October, we are not that far away from it.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Halloween Ends. Got any more questions? Let us know in the comments below!

Chloe Season 2 – No Renewal Planned by Amazon Prime