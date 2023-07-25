Gillie Da kid children: Who are Gillie Da Kid’s children?

Gillie Da Kid and Regina Little’s love story spanned over two decades, leading to a strong and loving family with five children. Sadly, along with YNG Cheese, they met a tragic end in a gunfight on Thursday, July 20. Let’s delve into intriguing facts about Gillie Da Kid and his family.

Who is Gillie Da Kid?

Born Nasir Fard, Gillie Da Kid became one of Philadelphia’s most influential musicians over the past few decades. He gained national attention in 2006 during a legal conflict with Cash Money Records and Lil Wayne, where he claimed to have ghostwritten for some of the label’s artists, including Lil Wayne.

Before the controversy, Gillie Da Kid and his group, Major Figgas, were prominent figures in Philadelphia’s music scene, producing numerous independent singles and mixtapes. While signed with Suave House Records in the late 1990s, they faced a setback when the record company lost its distribution arrangement with Universal, leading Gillie to pursue a solo career elsewhere.

Gillie Da Kid Children and Full Family

Gillie and celebrity makeup artist Regina tied the knot in 1998, and together they raised five children. Their first two children were YNG Cheese (25 years old) and Mac (24 years old), following in their father’s footsteps as rap musicians. Tragically, YNG Cheese passed away in an incident.

The third child, Nyla, is 21 years old and has maintained a positive public image. In 2020, she earned her high school diploma and aspired to become an attorney—two other teenagers in the family whose names have been kept private.

Gillie and Regina embraced young grandparenthood when YNG Cheese and his partner Cherie B welcomed a grandson, Chase Amari Dash, in April 2021.

YNG Cheese’s Cause of Death

YNG Cheese, named Devin Spady, was one of Gillie Da Kid’s children. As reported by NBC Philadelphia, he tragically became a victim of a triple shooting in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023.

The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighbourhood of Philadelphia at 8:24 p.m. YNG Cheese was shot in the back and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The incident also left two other men, ages 28 and 31, injured and hospitalized.

Our heartfelt condolences to YNG Cheese’s friends, family, and supporters during this difficult time.

Gillie Da Kid’s Net Worth

As of July 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Gillie Da Kid’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $5 million. He has amassed his wealth primarily through his career as a musician, MC, and actor. Additionally, brand endorsements and sponsorships contribute to his income.

Gillie co-hosts the popular Barstool Sports podcast, “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” alongside Wallo267, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

Despite the tragic loss, Gillie Da Kid’s legacy continues through his music and his impact on hip-hop. His family and fans cherish the memories of his contributions to the music scene and celebrate the enduring spirit of a talented artist.

