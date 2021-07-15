GhostWire: Tokyo – Release Date, Specifications and Requirements

GhostWire: Tokyo is one of the most awaited games of the decade. Made by Tango Gameworks, the game has managed to capture a wide fanbase even before its release. It will feature the streets of Tokyo but with a horrifying twist; the whole population has magically vanished into thin air, and you’re responsible for bringing them back. Initially, they decided to release later this year, but the release date postponed due to some unfortunate circumstances. You can find out all the details regarding the new release date, along with more information about GhostWire: Tokyo’s gameplay, down below.

What is GhostWire: Tokyo?

The action/adventure game, Ghostwire: Tokyo is going to deal with lots of spells, magic, and ghosts. It features a first-person perspective as players should use spells and magic to take down ghosts and other paranormal entities that have taken over Tokyo. The main task of the game is to bring back the vanished people and free Tokyo from all the evil entities that have taken control of it.

GhostWire: Tokyo Release Date

GhostWire: Tokyo initial released date was October 2021. However, Tango Gameworks recently announced on their Twitter page that they would be delaying the release date to early 2022. Their reason for this was that they wanted to bring to life the version of Ghostwire: Tokyo they had dreamed of, but at the same time, they didn’t want to compromise on their team’s health. They also said, “Our new release window will give us the time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Additionally, the game developers also said they would release more details about the game in the coming months. This means that fans won’t have to wait for too long to know more about their new favorite game.

Gaming Consoles

Although Microsoft has taken over the parent company of Tango Gameworks Bethesda, the game will only be released on Playstation 5 and PC. This is because it would be a PS 5 exclusive game from the beginning, and Microsoft has agreed to honor the exclusivity agreement.

The game will be coming to Xbox once it is released on PS5. However, this may take quite some time, and Xbox players will probably get to play in late 2023.

GhostWire: Tokyo Trailer

The first trailer of GhostWire: Tokyo debuted at E3 2019. It didn’t show us much of the gameplay but focused more on the game’s basic premise. It starts with a general representation of Tokyo’s life with people hustling to work on a bright day. Then, a rainy and gloomy atmosphere takes over and the game turns more sinister. The streets become empty and taken over by mysterious figures with supernatural destructive powers. It ends with a threatening message: “Don’t fear the unknown; attack it.”

Viewers loved the trailer and its scary nature. Although it has elements of horror in it, the game will majorly be an action game.

In June 2020, another trailer released, which showed the gameplay. It features the protagonist using supernatural powers to take down evil characters. He has elemental powers, including fire and ice, along with a bow and arrow. Many of the enemies tin the game were introduced, including humanoid creatures that resemble Slender Man, scary headless ghosts, and levitating specters.

Additionally, a small reel of the game showed at 2020’s QuakeCon, displayed players petting dogs. Apart from this, no other major footage was included.

Minimum System Requirements to play GhostWire: Tokyo

The minimum System Requirements for Ghostwire: Tokyo include:

Intel Core i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU

8 GB RAM

Intel UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB Video Card

Windows 7 Operating System

The minimum storage capacity required for playing the game isn’t known as of yet.

Moreover, we recommend using an Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Card play the game at an expert level.

Frequently Asked Questions GhostWire: Tokyo

How do players defeat ghosts and enemies in GhostWire: Tokyo?

You attack enemies using spells, and once their health decreases to a minimum, their weak spot i.e., their core, is exposed. Simply attack this core to take down your enemy.

Will the player’s powers update with each level in GhostWire: Tokyo?

As the game progresses, the player’s abilities will be amped up, and they will be able to expand further and build their play style.

Will players get their own personal dogs in GhostWire: Tokyo?

Well, we don’t know whether players will get to have their own dogs, but they will be able to pet them! Of course, this won’t play any significant role, but animal-loving players will surely enjoy this feature.