On September 23, 2020, Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix. And it was adored by fans all over the world. Following its end, fans of the movie based on Nancy Springer’s book series hoped that Netflix would soon renew it for a sequel, Enola Holmes 2. Luckily for you, you do not need to be Sherlock Holmes or Enola Holmes herself to figure out about her future in the movie industry. This is because we have got you covered.

One thing is for sure Enola Holmes 2 will be airing on Netflix but, how soon? How many cast members will be returning? Has filming even begun? Look no more! Simply scroll and find all your answers related to Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes 2 Release Date

Millie Bobby Brown is on her way to the Netflix movie sensation, Enola Holmes! And so are Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer. After all, the movie was a huge success. Regarding the sequel Brown aka Enola said the following:

“There’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen,”

Moreover, although the film has been renewed for a sequel, it will be some time until the movie actually releases. This is because Brown is working on Stranger Things right now. This means filming has to start yet. Besides this, after filming, post-production will also take some while. Overall, we think that Enola Holmes 2 will release in late 2022. A date that time around will also be following Netflix’s usual pattern of releasing a sequel with a gap of 18 to 24 months.

Plot

Netflix didn’t specify what Enola will do in Enola Holmes 2, but from Nancy Springer’s book series on which the movies are based, we can get a pretty clear idea.

She had finally gone to Tewkesbury before Eudora went back on her journey to continue fighting for women’s rights. This is where we see Enola at last. Now that Enola is under the watch of her other Sherlock brother and free to travel to London as an amateur detective, Enola has set the finishing line for another adventure in the next sequence.

If Enola Holmes 2 follows the events of the second franchise book in Springer – The Case of the Light-Moving Lady – we are likely to see Enola discover a collection of concealed charcoal designs, which belong to Lady Cecily. Enola will make the trek to find and save Lady Cecily without compromise on her concealed identity as she is fleeing from her very own brother Sherlock.

Cast

Enola Holmes 2 will definitely be incomplete without the following actors:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter

Sam Claflin

Louis Partridge

A bunch of new cast members will surely be available for the sequel. But we do not know the names yet. However, as soon we get this information, we will share it with you.

Enola Holmes 2 Filming

To date, the press and public have been unaware of this information. We must imagine, however, that this will take place shortly and not immediately. This is because the lead of the show, Millie Bobby Brown, is currently busy with the shooting of her hit tv series, Stranger Things. This series also air on Netflix.

Again, if Netflix is so confidential about production plans, it’s hard to say. That said, rumors and reports have been made that season 4 of Stranger Things will be filmed until August 2021. This means that filming will begin probably after that. In the end, we’re just going to have to wait and see what’s going on.

Enola Holmes 2 Trailer

No official trailer has been released yet. Although, a teaser was released on Netflix’s Twitter handle. This teaser confirmed that Enola Holmes is definitely back for part 2. Besides this, viewers will have to wait for some time to have a look at the official trailer. This is because filming hasn’t begun yet. Until a new trailer airs or the actual movie airs, you can rewatch the thriller movie Enola Holmes on Netflix.