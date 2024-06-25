Elon Musk’s Family: A Snapshot of His Children and Their Mothers

Elon Musk, the tech giant, has now become the father of 12 children. The CEO of Tesla Motors shares his children with three different women. His very first kid was born in the year 2002 and most recently, he welcomed a baby in the year 2024. The first six children of X owner were welcomed by him and his former wife Justine Wilson. Then, three kids were welcomed by him and the singer Grimes. After this, he and Shivon Zillis became parents to a set of twins and now they have also welcomed their third child. However, though Elon Musk is a highly controversial figure, he prefers to keep the lives of his children and partners private. So, here we have gathered some information about all the children of Elon Musk and their mothers!

Justine Wilson

Justine Wilson was the very first wife of Elon Musk, whom he married in the year 2000. She grew up in the southern part of Ontario and met Elon when they were studying at Queen’s University. Justine is an author by profession and released her first novel in the year 2005 named, BloodAngel. During their marriage, the couple welcomed six children into this world.

First, they gave birth to Nevada Alexander Musk who died just 10 weeks after his birth. Then the couple welcomed the twins, Griffin and Vivian through IVF. Finally, in 2006 the couple welcomed triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian through IVF and this was revealed by Justine in TedTalk in 2017. After this, the couple got divorced in the year 2008. Further, in 2010 it was stated that Elon pays his ex-wife $20,000 as child support.

Nevada Alexander Musk

The very first child of Elon Musk was born to him and his ex-wife Justine Wilson on 18th May 2002. The couple conceived the child naturally without any fertility treatments; however, he sadly died just 10 weeks after he was born. Nevada passed away due to a rare Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at the young age of 10 weeks. Though Elon Musk stays silent about his kids, after Nevada’s death, Elon shares his experience in a tweet by stating that his son died in his arms, and it is a heartbreaking loss. When a few politicians tried to do politics in the name of dead family members.

Griffin Musk

After the death of their first kid, Elon Musk and his former wife Justine Wilson gave birth to a set of twins in April 2004. The couple welcomed a son named Griffin and a daughter named Vivian into this world through in vitro fertilization.

Vivian Wilson

Vivian is another twin who was born alongside Griffin in the year 2004. Vivian, who is now a female, was born as a male and was named Xavier Alexander Musk. But in 2022, a legal suit was filed to change her name and gender. Vivian now identifies as a transgender and has changed her gender to a female. Now, Vivian uses her mother’s last name and has dropped her father’s last name.

Kai Musk

After welcoming twins in 2004, Elon Musk and his former wife, Justine Wilson, welcomed a set of all-boy triplets, one of whom is Kai Musk. The couple conceived the triplets through in vitro fertilization, and they were born in 2006. Kai Musk has two more brothers who were born along with him.

Saxon Musk

Saxon Musk is the second one who was born in a set of all-boys triplets to Elon Musk and his ex-wife Justine Wilson. He was born in the year 2006 and was conceived by the couple through in vitro fertilization. However, his life remains private because Elon Musk prefers to keep the lives of his children out of the public eye.

Damian Musk

Damian Musk is one of the triplet sons of Elon Musk and his former wife Justine Wilson. He was born as part of the all-boys triplets. The couple conceived him through in vitro fertilization, and he was born in 2006 alongside his brothers Kai and Saxon. As of 2024, he has turned 18 years old. Damian Musk’s life is also kept private because his parents don’t like to make it public.

Grimes

The Canadian musician Grimes and Elon Musk started their relationship in 2018 and came out in public as a couple at the Met Gala 2018. The couple’s relationship saw many ups and downs and was often called ‘on and off.’ During their time together, the singer and billionaire became parents to three children, a daughter and two sons. Their first son, X Æ A-Xii, was born in 2020 and is often called X.

The second child of the couple, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk was born through a surrogate mother in 2021. And finally, their son, Techno or Tau was born naturally to the couple in 2023. In 2021, it was revealed in an interview that the couple had been separated but after just one month, Grimes stated that she and Elon are still living together.

However, several months later, Grimes mentioned that she is involved in some family drama with Elon Musk regarding their son, X. She also stated that Elon Musk is trying to get X involved in his business. Due to this, the couple filed a legal case against each other in 2023, and it is still pending in court.

X Æ A-Xii

The very first child of Elon Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes, X Æ A-Xii, was born on 4th May 2020. The child was conceived naturally by the couple and was initially named X Æ A-12. However, in accordance with the laws of California, his official name was changed to X Æ A-Xii. On the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk shared that his son’s name is pronounced as X Ash A Twelve.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

After welcoming their first son in 2020, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, into this world through surrogacy. Their daughter was born in December 2021 and is nicknamed by the couple as Y or Why. However, Elon and Grimes have stated on several occasions that their daughter’s name is pronounced as sigh-deer-ee-el.

Techno Mechanicus Musk

The third child of Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was born in the year 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Techno Mechanicus Musk naturally and the news of his arrival was revealed by Musk’s biography which was reviewed by New York Times’s Walter Isaacson. The son of Grimes and Elon is nicknamed Tau and his real name, Techno reflects Elon Musk’s fascination with creativity and technology. After his birth, Grimes posted a tweet and stated that she wished to show the face of her son, but it’s her priority to keep the lives of her children private.

Shivon Zilis

The third partner of Elon Musk, with whom he has three children, is Shivon Zilis. She is the director of operations and projects in his company, Neuralink, and is also an Artificial Intelligence expert. The couple welcomed a set of twins naturally into this world in 2021 and named them Strider and Azure. The names of the twins were revealed by the couple in the year 2023 in an interview.

Further, after the twins were born, Shivon and Grimes connected to each other, and Grimes stated on Twitter that they both were on the same boat as Elon Musk welcomed babies with both women in just a few weeks difference. To this, Shivon Zilis answered that she was very glad that they both could talk and understand each other’s situation. She further stated that Grimes is a bold woman, and she totally respects her.

Strider Musk

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins into the world in 2021 but revealed their names and genders in 2023. The couple gave birth to a son named Strider Musk, who was born alongside his twin sister. The twins were born just a few weeks before Grimes and Elon’s daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born through surrogacy.

Azure Musk

Azure Musk is the daughter of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, who was born to the couple alongside his twin brother, Strider Musk. The twins were conceived by the couple naturally and were born in Austin, Texas, in the year 2021. Further, a video of the twins was shared by Shivon Zilis on Twitter in which both of the babies can be seen running here and there.

Unnamed Newborn of Musk

The 12th child of Elon Musk came into this world in early 2024, and he shares it with AI Specialist Shivon Zilis. The name and gender of the baby have not been revealed yet but he is surely a great addition to Elon Musk’s blended family. However, the news revealed by a Bloomberg report does not surprise people worldwide because the CEO of Tesla Motors is known to help the population decline. He also shared a tweet regarding this in July 2022. He also stated that the birth of his recent baby was not a secret, but if he had held a conference, it would have been turned into a bizarre moment.