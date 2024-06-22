20+ Celebrities Who Have Chosen Surrogacy

Welcoming children into the world is a significant and personal decision, and for some celebrities, this journey has included the help of a surrogate. There are many reasons why people choose surrogacy, such as dealing with fertility issues, being in a same-sex marriage, past pregnancy loss, or simply not wanting to carry a pregnancy. To help break the silence around surrogacy, many celebrities are opening up about their experiences and reasons for choosing this path. Here, we have mentioned some celebrities who have welcomed their children through surrogacy and what they have experienced!!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The American media personality, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum revealed by posting a picture on Instagram that they have become parents to a baby boy. Paris shared the exciting news by sharing a close-up photo of her baby holding her thumb. Later, it was confirmed that the couple welcomed their baby through surrogacy and were very happy to start their family as it was the reality TV star’s dream to become a mother.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The American actor, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child, a baby boy into this world. The couple, who already has a son named Beckett Mercer born in the year 2020, revealed in November 2022 that they have welcomed their second baby through surrogacy and have named him Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita. Now, the couple frequently shares pictures of their babies on Instagram.

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol

Anthony Rapp, the American singer, and actor welcomed his first baby boy with his fiance, Ken Ithiphol into this world in December 2022. They revealed on Instagram that their family has grown as their son, Rai Larson Ithiphol was brought into this world through an incredibly generous surrogate to whom they both are eternally grateful. Also, weeks after, they also shared a heartfelt tribute on social media to their surrogate and described her as the most incredible human being.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The renowned musician Nick Jonas welcomed her daughter with his wife Priyanka Chopra into this world through surrogacy. The couple announced the news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram and released a joint statement that they are overjoyed with their daughter’s arrival through surrogacy. The couple also asked respectfully for privacy during this time as they wanted to focus on their family.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

John Legend, the American singer and songwriter welcomed his fourth baby into this world with his wife Chrissy Teigen through surrogacy, just five months after welcoming their third baby Esti. The Cravings Cookbook author revealed the news of her baby boy’s arrival by posting about it on social media and named him Wren Alexander Stephens. In the lengthy post, she thanked her surrogate for the incredible gift and will always be grateful.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The American actress and television producer welcomed her twin daughters with her husband Matthew Broderick into this world in 2009 via surrogacy. After trying a variety of ways to expand their family, the couple opted for surrogacy because it had the highest possibilities, Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker revealed at the time. Before their twin daughters, the couple also had a son which was carried by Sarah herself.

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

Adrienne Bailon, the famous television personality revealed in August 2022 by posting an Instagram post that she and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy. The couple shared in the post that their journey in having a baby has been quite challenging and they are eternally grateful to god and their surrogate who stood by them. They further said that their baby is worth every tear, every disappointment, and every delayed prayer.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The parents of True Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson confirmed in July 2022 that were expecting their child together but via surrogacy. However, the couple is no longer together. In August 2022, it was confirmed that the couple had welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy and had expanded their family. The couple has also decided to co-parent their child, despite the fact that they have gone their separate ways.

Rebel Wilson

The Australian actress revealed on Instagram that she has welcomed a baby girl into this world through surrogacy and has named her Royce Lillian. She shared in the post that she is proud to announce the birth of her very first child and cannot describe the love she has for her as she is a beautiful miracle. Further, the Pitch Perfect actress stated that she is forever grateful to everyone who was involved in the process, but particularly thanked her beautiful surrogate who carried her child with so much care.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

In October 2021, the couple surprised their fans after breaking the news of the arrival of their twins. However, fans speculate that the babies were born through surrogacy because Jamie Chung has described in the past about her fertility issues, and she also revealed in 2019 that she had decided to freeze her eggs. Chung and Greenberg kept the pregnancy a secret and described it as a happy accident.

Anderson Cooper

Another celebrity who has welcomed his baby through surrogacy is Anderson Cooper, a widely popular American broadcaster. He welcomed his son Wyatt on 27th April 2020 and named him after his journalist father’s name. The news of his arrival was announced on Instagram, and he stated that as a gay kid, he never thought that he would be able to have a child. But with the help of his beautiful surrogate and doctors, he has made his dream come true. He also described it as an extraordinary blessing.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

It was announced in 2018 by Gabrielle Union that she and her then-husband, Dwyane Wade had welcomed a daughter through surrogacy. However, she had previously opened up about how adenomyosis has affected her fertility. She revealed that people started pointing her out about having children and told her that she had become too old to have them. But they didn’t know the real reason that she had adenomyosis.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Just a few months after giving birth to their son, Eduardo Edu Pao Lucas, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, surprised their fans in March 2021 by announcing the news of their daughter, Maria Lucia’s birth through surrogacy. Immediately after the news, people started to talk about as to why did the couple opted for surrogacy. Responding to this, Hilaria stated that it is no one’s business and a woman’s choice on how to grow her family is personal and should be respected.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her former husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third and fourth child, Chicago and Psalm, through surrogacy because, after the birth of their first two children, North and Saint, Kim started to develop a placenta accreta, which is a serious condition that occurs when the placenta grows into the uterine wall. Further, Kim has talked about her surrogacy journey openly on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has also advised her sister Khloe on the same.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

It was revealed in the year 2020, that the American actress, Kristen Wigg welcomed twin babies with Avi Rothman through surrogacy. The couple got married after the birth of their children in the same year and have since been married. They were first spotted together on a vacation in Hawaii in the year 2016 and since then they were dating secretly.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

After giving birth to their first child in the year 2008, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban opted for surrogacy for their second child. The couple welcomed their second daughter Faith Margaret in December 2010 after having a roller coaster ride with Nicole’s fertility. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress has also described the surrogate as the most beautiful and wonderful woman in this world.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker welcomed their daughter Blaze into this with the help of a surrogate mother. Initially, it was a difficult decision to decide whether or not to go for surrogacy, but now it wouldn’t change a thing for the couple. The first picture of their daughter was shared by the couple on their Instagram account, four weeks after her arrival. In the picture, the little one is wrapped around in a purple blanket and appears to be asleep soundly.

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez

After several heartbreaking attempts to start a family of their own, including a late-term miscarriage that occurred in the year 2015, Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez welcomed their daughter, Zeppelin Adele in the year 2017 through surrogacy. Their daughter was born on, Nov. 29, in Los Angeles and they have described her as the light of their lives.

Amber Heard

The American actress who became the center of attraction after losing a long-term legal battle against her former husband Johnny Depp, recently took to Instagram and announced that she has become a mother and this is the best part of her life. She has revealed that she wanted to have a child for the past four years, and her dream has come true only because of the beautiful surrogate who carried her child.

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan

Fredrik Eklund, the Million Dollar Listing NewYork real estate broker, and his husband Derek Kaplan welcomed their twin babies into this world in the year 2017 through surrogacy. The couple have named their kids Milla and Fredrik Jr. Initially, their surrogate suffered several miscarriages which were really heartbreaking for them. However, they have described the arrival of their babies as the biggest thing that could happen to them.

Shaun T and Scott Blokker

Shaun T, the celebrity fitness expert, and his husband have welcomed twin sons into this world through surrogacy. They gave a huge shoutout to their surrogate on Instagram, who attended the baby shower of their sons, Sander Vaughn and Silas Rhys who had a premature birth at 32 weeks gestation, and also brought her own kids to the ceremony. The couple posted a sweet picture on Instagram and appreciated her for helping them in building their family.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The American actor and singer, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka are the parents to twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, who they welcomed into this world with the help of an egg donor and surrogate mother. The couple revealed that they found an egg donor by going through each other’s social media profiles and found a surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

The American comedian and television host, Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen have welcomed their two daughters, Frances Cole and Winnie Rose through surrogacy. The couple has stated that before their children were born, they tried several times but it did not happen which led to them getting heartbroken. But with the help of surrogacy, they have expanded their family and are eternally grateful.

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form

Jordana Brewster, the American actress has welcomed her two sons with her former husband Andrew Form, Rowan, and Julian through surrogacy. The actress shared her experience and stated that sometimes she feels a little left out when other women share something about their pregnancy journey. Further, she stated that she feels the loss of not being able to carry a child herself.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

The American actor, Matt Bomer and her husband Simon Halls have welcomed their three sons into this world with the help of a surrogate mother. In 2014, Matt Bomer revealed that he hopes to guide and support his children, twins Henry and Walker, and their older brother Kit, in a way that nurtures their true selves without questioning how they came into this world.

Kelsey and Camille Grammer

Kelsey Grammer, the Fraiser alumni, and his former wife Camille Grammer have welcomed two of their seven kids, son Jude Gordon and daughter Mason Olivia through surrogacy. Camille revealed after the birth of two kids that she wanted to experience this herself, but she is grateful to their amazing surrogate who carried her two children with great care. She also said that the kids are a gift sent by god and are two amazing angels.

Tyra Banks

The former supermodel and television presenter, Tyra Banks has welcomed her son York Banks Asla into this world through gestational surrogacy as she had faced fertility issues. The Beauty entrepreneur has always been open about her fertility problems and her journey to motherhood, which she has described being not so easy. Tyra has also shared the photo of her son on her Instagram after his birth in which the two celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together.

Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

Amy Smart, the American actress, and her husband, Carter Oosterhouse, welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Flors, into this world through surrogacy. The actress has posted a picture of her carrying her child in her arms on Instagram and has stated in the caption that she is grateful to their kind and loving surrogate for carrying their child after she was unable to conceive and has experienced years of fertility issues.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

American actress Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance welcomed their two twins, Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden into this world in 2006 through surrogacy. The actress has revealed that they tried multiple times to conceive through IVF or other fertility treatments but it did not happen which made them feel devasted. But they then heard about surrogacy and it came as a ray of hope for the couple which could be the answer to all of their questions.

Chris and Deanna Daughtry

The American singer and musician, Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna Daughtry welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James into this world through surrogacy in the year 2010. Before choosing the path of surrogacy, Deanna underwent a partial hysterectomy so that the couple could have the babies through in vitro fertilization. But this didn’t prove to be successful and the embryos were transferred to a surrogate carrier.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

The Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin and his ex-husband Jwan Yosef welcomed twin boys Matteo and Valentino into this world in 2008 through surrogacy. However, before going in for a surrogate mother, they thought about adoption but got to know that it’s a complicated process that takes a long time. Further, in 2018 and 2020, the couple also welcomed a daughter named Lucia and a son named Renn into this world through surrogacy.

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson

The popular American filmmaker who is the mastermind behind Star Wars and his wife Mellody Hobson, welcomed their daughter Everest into this world in 2013 through a gestational surrogate because, at this time, Mellody Hobson started to face fertility issues. Also, the couple has three daughters, Jett, Katie, and Amanda who were adopted.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic

American entrepreneur, Bill Rancic and his wife Giuliana Rancic welcomed their son Edward Duke into this world through surrogacy in the year 2012. They chose the path of the surrogate carrier because Giuliana Rancic was struggling with fertility issues, miscarriage, and breast cancer.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, the American television host welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, into this world in 2019 with the help of a surrogate mother, after announcing his expected arrival in 2018. Three years later, he also welcomed a daughter named Lucy through surrogacy and expressed his gratitude on his social media account by posting a sweet picture. He wrote in the caption that he is thankful to his rockstar surrogate who has helped him make the miracle happen.

Joey Gonzalez and Jonathan Rollo

Joey Gonzalez, the CEO of Barry’s Bootcamp, and his husband Jonathan Rollo welcomed their daughter Francesca Isabella into the world in 2015 with the help of their surrogate mother, Dayna. The couple also had a son named Jake Stone, who was born in 2017 through surrogacy. The couple has been thankful to Dayna and has described their kids as the light of their lives.