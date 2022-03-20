Elite Season 5 on Netflix Updates about Release Date, Cast, Plot, and News

Elite Season 5 will be there but it will not be aired in March 2022. Just because Elite Season 5 is not releasing in March, it does not mean that it will not be releasing soon. The wait for the Elite fans is nearly over. Netflix has some good news for the viewers with Season 5. In addition to that, the viewers are in for a treat because the sixth season of Elite is also in the working phase too. The finale of the fourth season was shocking for many viewers and the fans have been patiently waiting for the fifth season. Finally, the wait is over.

Elite Season 5 will be released on 8th April 2022 on Netflix. ​​Season 5 will be dropping at 12:00 A.M PT or 3:00 A.M. ET. Season 5 will consist of eight episodes. According to sources, all eight episodes of Elite Season 5 will drop at once. The runtime of the episodes is still unknown. However, it is expected that it will be 40-50 minutes long. Netflix has already dropped a video regarding the date announcement. With the release date in April, one can expect to see an official trailer soon in the next couple of weeks. The working of Season 5 was wrapped up back in June 2021.

Elite Season 5: Casts

The viewers can expect to see a few old faces again in Elite Season 5. If old faces make the appearance, one can expect to watch Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros, Mina El Hammani and Elisabet Gelabert. Season 5 also sees three newcomers. Adam Nourou will be seen as Bilal, Valentina Zenere as Isadora and Andre Lamoglia as Ivan.

Elite Season 5: Plot

For guessing what the fifth season of Elite will be about, it is important to know what Elite Season 4 was all about. Elite Season 4 consisted of two cliffhangers. The first cliffhanger is about how Guzman has murdered Armando who has previously attacked Ari. The second cliffhanger is about how Samuel tried to stop Carla from boarding her plane to London. In addition to that, Samuel and Carla also play a sexual question game that finally leads to an extremely series conversation.

It is expected that Season 5 will pick from these cliffhangers and it will focus on the current condition of Guzman and how Samuel and Carla were figuring things out between them.

Season 5 belongs to the crime, drama and thriller genres. The country of origin of the series is Spain and the production companies are Zeta Ficcion, Netflix and Producciones Zeta. Most of the filming of Elite took place in Madrid, Spain. Even though Season 5 is still not aired, the series has already been renewed for the sixth season. The filming of Elite Season 5 began in February 2021 and was wrapped in June 2021. Also, the filming of Elite Season 6 began in February 2022.

Elite is mostly known for the themes that are associated with teen dramas. It is known for its progressive themes and along with that, it also carries with itself a mysterious element too. The exact plot of Season 5 is still not known. However, chances are Elite Season 5 will pick up from where Elite Season 4 left. Once the official synopsis is available, we will update the same on this page. Till then, all you need to know is that Season 5 will be available on Netflix on 8th April 2022.