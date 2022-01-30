Dying Light 2 Release Date and When Can you Play

Techland is currently working on an exciting new sequel of Dying Light 2. This game, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, is allegedly supposed to be better than anything the company has produced! It combines the strengths of its predecessor with distinctive new upgrades. The official announcement for the series release was made in 2018. Now, 3 years later, the game is still in production. What is causing the delay? Will Dying Light come out in 2022? Or has its release date been pushed back to another year? Keep on reading to find out the details about 2022’s most hyped action role playing game.

The official announcement regarding the introduction of Dying Light 2 was made in 2018 during the E3 event. In 2021, they released the debut date for the game- December 2021. However, that was pushed back to February 4, 2022. With less than a week remaining, the game developers have not announced any further delays. Thus, we hope that there will be no more delays and we will finally get to play this spectacular video game. Moreover, to further excite fans, CEO Pawel Marchewka announced that production is complete. She said,

Dying Light 2 will come out on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox series X and S. Additionally, after a short delay, the game will also be available on Nintendo.

Dying Light 2 Gameplay

The game takes place in a post apocalyptic world. The main character is Aiden Caldwell who can perform all sorts of athletic skills including wall running and climbing ledges. Additionally, players can use paragliders and hooks to move about. They will also have the option to choose from a variety of melee weapons and long-range ones including guns and spears. To get them, they will have to scavenge the city and gather resources. Also, players can use Aiden’s superhuman strengths to their benefit and take down enemies in a jiffy. His main goal is to find his sister. However, players can choose to focus on saving the world instead. They will have to decide which nations they want to save in this exhilarating upcoming game.

The sequel, Dying Light 2 features a map that is four times greater than its predecessors. In fact, the game developers say that players will have to play for more than 500 hours to max out in the game. This news received a bit of backlash as players complained of pointless bloated game lengths. However, the developers clarified that the main storyline can be completed in only 20 hours. Only those that want to enjoy all aspects and features of the game will need 500+ hours.

It will have 3 graphic modes, Quality Mode with active raytracing, a Resolution mode in 4k, and Performance Mode with the game speed of 60 fps. It will be a four co-op multiplayer game.

The Dying Light 2 world will receive constant updates. The producers announced the news saying,

“We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human for at least 5 years post-launch.” Steam Lunar Sale 2022 Is Live With Some Great Deals

DLC in Dying Light 2

The American and European ratings board classify Dying Light 2 as a game with in-game purchases. This means that there will be some microtransactions. However, the game developers have revealed that this will thankfully not be the case. One of them said,

“As far as I know, we have this rating because you’ll be able to purchase DLC straight from the menu, like in Dying Light 1,”

The DLC will be free and premium. Players can make use of it using in game currency and thus, it is classified as a game with “in game purchases.”

Enemy List

The enemies are described as “extremely quick, agile, and dangerous.” Those that are indoors are more powerful as exposure to UV light (sunlight) makes them weaker.

The three major forms are Biters, Virals And Volatiles, in ascending order of danger. Extended exposure to darkness turns Biters to Virals and then to Volatiles.

“Volatiles are infected organisms developed entirely in darkness. They are never seen on the streets during the day, and instead stay hidden in dark places,” explained the game developers.

Additionally, there will also be Demolishers, Banshees, and Revenants. They all have distinctive features and qualities and players must be familiar with all of them. This will help them defeat each one based on their weaknesses.

Dying Light 2 Trailers

Several trailers for Dying Light 2 are available for streaming on YouTube. This includes,