Dr. Phil’s Net Worth: An Overview as His Talk Show Concludes After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil’s famous talk show is sadly ending after 21 successful seasons. The talk show has been quite a hit among viewers. So, it is natural to wonder how much Dr. Phil profited from the talk show. This brings us to our next question; how much is Dr. Phil’s net worth? And is it entirely because of his talk show? Well, to know everything about this, continue reading the article!

What is Dr. Phil’s net worth?

Dr. Phil has been in the talk show business for 25 years now. So, of course, he has earned quite a lot from it. According to one official source, Dr. Phil’s net worth is estimated at around USD 460 million. Before he had a talk show, Dr. Phill appeared regularly on Oprah Winfrey’s show. The audience enjoyed his interviews quite a lot. So, from here, he got the motivation and confidence to come up with one of his own.

Throughout the 21 seasons of the talk show, Dr. Phil has kept the viewers interested in a number of ways. Not only this, but many people also solved their problems by talking about them on the show.

After completing its current season, the talk show will not return! Dr. Phill started the talk show in 2002, and he’s now finishing his journey in 2023. It has undoubtedly been an incredible ride with him.

Dr. Phil has also written books! No wonder he is so good at advising on all aspects of life.

Why is Dr. Phil’s talk show ending?

We do not have any official confirmation about why Dr. Phil’s show is ending. However, according to our speculations, it is probably because Dr. Phil’s contract with CBS Media Ventures ended. And he didn’t renew it. Dr. Phil also issued an official statement regarding his departure from the show. However, he did not mention why he was leaving the talk show. He expressed his gratitude to fans that tuned in for all 21 seasons. It has been a wonderful time for him, but now he wishes to do more things in her life.

Will someone else host the talk show now? We are still determining this! But Dr. Phil was why the talk show was a big hit. So, it wouldn’t sit right with the audience if someone replaced him. We should wait for CBS to speak up about the matter.

After Dr. Phil announced that his talk show would end, Steve LaCascio (the president of CBS) also released a statement. He mentioned that even though the talk show is ending, he will always have a cordial relationship with Dr. Phil. He also showed interest in working with Dr. Phil in the future. Besides his talk show, Dr. Phil also worked with his son to produce a spin-off series ‘The Doctors’ in 2008.

If you’re sad over the talk show’s end, well, we have news for you! Dr. Phil will now be focusing on other projects. You can still enjoy his advices in his podcasts. Moreover, Dr. Phil will soon serve as the series ‘Bull’ producer.

So, that was everything you needed to know about Dr. Phil’s net worth. We’ll keep this page up to date. So, remember to bookmark this page!