Dolmen is set in a fictional universe where humans have successfully colonized a distant planet. The game of Dolmen revolves around expanding the empire, federation, commerce companies and mining colonies. To ensure that the humans survive in the inhospitable conditions, they are genetically engineered and are very different from the present human and these descendants are referred to as Xeno species.

Dolmen: Gameplay

In Dolmen, the player controls a mercenary that is hired by the Zoan Corp to intervene on planet Revion Prime. On the planet, the Xeno humans are engaged in mining and scientific operations. In this game, the events take a turn that it turns into a catastrophic phase and the player, thankfully becomes the first to arrive at the problem and on their shoulder falls the responsibility to retrieve the sensitive data and materials for Zoan Corp. Once the player progresses in the game, they realize that Zoan Corp is not that innocent and that they have been hiding some of the dangerous secrets and technology.

Dolmen belongs to the action RPG that revolves around soul-like mechanics. For progress in the game, the player needs to control their character and further, time the attack of the enemy in a manner that they can save as many resources as possible in the form of a stamina bar, energy bar, hit points, parry and block. In the game, a large number of weapons and armour are available and it further supports a wide variety of game styles too like melee, ranged and mixed combat.

For crafting the equipment, the player needs to gather materials that they have found in Revion Prime which then needs to be combined with technology in different designs in order to boost the character skills and how each design can be helpful for overcoming the enemies.

In a way, Dolmen uses the system of rock, paper and scissors where the enemy is resistant against two elements and weak against the third. The energy mode of the game further empowers the character to expend their energy instead of stamina in order to perform melee attacks. In this mode, all the attacks are enhanced. Dolmen crystals available in the game can be used for challenging the bosses multiple times if the player fails to defeat the boss in the very first go. Also, the player has the option of engaging in co-op play. However, it needs to be noted that with each additional player in the game, the difficulty level of the battle will increase too.

Dolmen will be released on 20th May 2022 and it will be available on platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. With the release date close, Dolmen has also its trailer ready. The released trailer is 1 minute and 21 seconds long.

Massive Work Studio has developed Dolmen and it is published by Prime Matter. Dolmen belongs to the action, adventure, RPG and Indi genres. With Dolmen, the player can expect to grow stronger with each battle. In short, one can expect a rich combat system in Dolmen with a wide variety of moves and weapons available for the player at their disposal.

The pre-orders for the Day One Edition include access to the “Rebel Set”. Dolmen was originally scheduled to be released in 2021 but now it will be released in May, 2022. The anticipation of Dolmen is high and it will be interesting to see how well Dolmen proves for its players. If you are planning to throw in a rich combat game in your life, Dolmen will be the perfect choice for sure.