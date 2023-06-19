Investigating the Rumors: Did NBA YoungBoy Die?

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, a 23-year-old American rapper known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has consistently made headlines due to various controversies. This time, the internet was abuzz with the news of his supposed demise. The question on everyone’s mind was, “Did YoungBoy die?” Let’s dive into the details to find out the truth.

The False Reports

In April 2021, NBA YoungBoy was arrested and taken into custody in Louisiana. About a month after his arrest, a Facebook post falsely claimed that the rapper had been found dead in his jail cell.

The misleading post read, “The world’s biggest artist NBA YOUNGBOY, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was found dead in his cell earlier today.”

On May 10, 2021, these claims started circulating on Facebook, with one user sharing a screenshot of a supposed news article declaring the death of the “world’s biggest artist.” However, the image did not provide any credible sources to support this perplexing statement.

Related: Rising Football Star Dion Stutts’ Cause of Death: Tragic ATV Mishap

Addressing the Rumors

Law enforcement officials from YoungBoy’s hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, stepped forward to dispel the rumors of his passing. They reassured fans that YoungBoy was alive and well, residing in jail on weapon charges.

Unfortunately, rumors resurfaced with the release of his new solo album “Steady” in January. However, it is important to note that the lyrics of a song do not necessarily reflect the artist’s personal circumstances. In this case, the lyrics mentioning death are artistic expressions and should not be interpreted as confirmation of his demise. YoungBoy is focused on his music career and is working to achieve success in the industry.

Related: Sad News About Suicide, Ted Kaczynski Cause Of Death And Prison

Getting to Know NBA YoungBoy

Born on October 20, 1999, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, made the bold decision to leave school in the 9th grade to pursue a career in music. Fortunately, he had the opportunity to showcase his talent and release songs at a young age. Between 2015 and 2017, he created six independent mixtapes in collaboration with local musicians. Despite being under eighteen at the time, he released his debut album in 2015 and later signed a contract with Atlantic Records in late 2017. Since then, he has produced numerous chart-topping hits and continues to strive for excellence in his musical journey.

Let’s put an end to the rumors and focus on the rapper’s artistry and achievements as he forges ahead in his career.

Related: Tori Bowie Autopsy Reveals She Died From Childbirth Complications