Comedy Drama Atlanta Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Atlanta Season 3 is basically the third season of an American comedy-drama series produced by Donald Grover, and it originally began airing back in 2016. After the premiere of the first two seasons, the serial has been renewed for the third and fourth seasons respectively.

The good news is we’ll be getting to see Atlanta Season 3 in the first quarter of 2022- aka 24th March. Describing the series in simple words, it revolves around the story of Earnest Marks, a college dropout who is also a music producer, and rapper Paper Boi.

After the success of the first two seasons, Atlanta season 3 is all set to be released on 24th March 2022. In fact, the third season was all set for approval back in June 2018. Then, filming began for it back in January 2019 but had to face a delay, mainly as a result of the cast’s schedules.

Furthermore, it was later on subjected for release in the spring of 2020, but things got a little out of hand as the series had to face another delay, as filming had completely shown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Production later on resumed in April 2021 and ended in August the same year. In order to promote it, producers originally released a teaser trailer to hype up their target audience in October 2021, and in addition to this, a recent trailer was also released in December of the same year.

Cast of Atlanta Season 3

Atlanta Season 3 stars the following celebrities

Donald Glover as Earnest Marks

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles, aka Paper Boi

LaKeith Stanfield as Darius Epps

Zazie Beetz as Vanessa Keefer

In addition to this, recurring roles from the previous season are rumored to be seen in the season as well.

Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

A teaser trailer was released in October of the previous year. It was evident that we’ll be seeing a European setting for the season’s story, but the traits of the story itself were kept unrevealed.

Based on the recent trailer released in December of the same year, viewers were delighted to know that the main characters of the show would eventually go about exploring, and meeting new and weird people around Europe.

However, the main elements of the storyline are still yet unknown, and whatever we have analyzed until now are either speculations or based completely on whatever we saw. We’ll find out what really happens in Atlanta Season 3 as soon as it’s released though.

Atlanta Season 3 Plot

The show follows the everyday life of Earnest in Atlanta, who retries to redeem himself after altercations between him and his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his daughter. Now, Earnest is left with no money and has no home after he drops out of Princeton University, and has to stay with either his parents or his ex-girlfriend.

On the other hand, his cousin is on the verge of becoming a star, and Earn decides to reconnect with him so he manages to give his daughter a better life.

Overall, it is expected to stand out and be the best season of the series ever. However, this can only be confirmed once Atlanta Season 3 releases on March 24, 2022.