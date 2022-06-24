Chicago Fire season 11 – Who is returning in the Cast?

Chicago Fire Season 11 may come to our screens in a few months, and we can’t contain our excitement!

Chicago Fire is a drama tv series that deals with the crew of Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Firehouse Department. It features their personal and professional lives as they put themselves in harm’s way to save the people of Chicago and simultaneously deal with their inner demons. The series has been a huge hit as millions of people have fallen in love with its emotional and thrilling storyline.

Chicago Fire made its debut in 2012 on NBC. Since then, ten seasons of the series have come out, with each one being more spectacular than its predecessor. The show’s eleventh season is currently under production, and fans are bouncing off walls in anticipation. When will it come out? Who is returning to the Cast? Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about Chicago Fire Season 11.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Release Date

The latest season of Chicago Fire, Season 10, made its debut in September 2021 and ended just a few months ago in May 2022. Fortunately for fans, the series was renewed for season 11 even before Season 10 premiered.

NBC Entertainment renewed Chicago Fire for Season 9, 10, and 11 in 2020! Chairman Paul Telegdy referred to Wolf franchises such as Law & Order and One Chicago while saying,

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love. We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Unfortunately, we do not have an official release date for Chicago Fire Season 11. However, NBC has confirmed that it will come out sometime in autumn 2022. Thus, if the series follows its usual release date pattern, the upcoming season 11 will come out in September 2022.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Cast

The main cast crew from Season 10 will probably return for Season 11, including,

Eamonn Walker- Wallace Boden

Joe Minoso- Joe Cruz

David Eigenberg- Christopher Herrmann

Christian Stolte- Randall McHolland

Daniel Kyri- Ritter

Anthony Ferrari- Tony

Alberto Rosende- Blake Gallo

Hanako Greensmith- Violet Mikami

Randy Flagler as Capp

Taylor Kinney- Kelly Severide

Kara Killmer- Sylvie Brett

Miranda Rae Mayo- Stella Kidd

Additionally, Jesse Spencer, who plays the role of Captain Matthew Casey, might not return as a series regular. He moved to Oregon in October of the last season. However, he did return for the series finale to attend his best friend’s wedding. Thus, we expect Jesse to make at least a few appearances in Chicago Fire Season 12.

Moreover, rumors of Casey’s ex- Dawson, played by Monica Raymund, returning in Season 11 were at an all-time high. However, writer Haas has confirmed that this will not be happening.

“She’s not coming back anytime soon,” he revealed. “It felt like they had a really good, you know, they left in a good place when she left the last time. And then Casey’s been a one-woman man since then. So we’re not throwing that wrench.”

Chicago Fire Season 11 Plot

Season 10 of Chicago Fire took us on a rollercoaster ride! We saw Casey moving to Oregano to raise his friend’s children, Stella and Kelly getting married, and Gallo and Ritter starting a microbrew venture. Moreover, the season’s finale ended on a huge cliffhanger! Stella and Kelly were spending some alone time in the cabins when several trucks arrived there. The episode ended before we found out the drivers of the trucks! However, we have a pretty good idea of who they might be. According to our speculations, the trucks are owned by dangerous drug dealers with issues with Kelly. Will the newlyweds get hurt? Or will they manage to get out of the situation you harmed? Only Season 11 will tell.

Moreover, we expect to see more of Casey and Sylvie’s relationship in Season 11. The two split up in the last season as Casey moved away, and long-distance seemed impossible. Will they ever get back together? Or is it time for the two to move on and find other partners?

All in all, Season 11 will be a thrilling season full of jaw-dropping drama and plot twists.

Is there a Trailer?

Unfortunately, Chicago Fire Season 11 does not have a trailer yet. However, we will be sure to update you guys once we have more information.