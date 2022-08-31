Triangle of Sadness Star Charlbi Dean Has Died

Charlbi Dean, a known name amongst the DC fans and fashionistas, has died. According to sources, the South African actress passed away on Monday because of a sudden illness. Currently, no one knows what was the illness that she was fighting against. However, we know that Charlbi Dean died in an NYC hospital. She recently got the biggest role of her life in the movie “Triangle of Sadness.” The movie has not even hit the theater yet. However, it managed to impress the critics of the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, it won the Palme d’Or award. The movie is about a wretched ship and its passengers being washed ashore. Charlbi Dean played a role in the movie opposite Woody Harrelson.

More About Triangle Of Sadness

The Triangle Of Sadness became an instant hit even before it hit the theater. The movie revolves around a cruise ship that is filled with super-rich people. After the skin, all the rich people are left to survive on an island. Ruben Ostlund is the writer and director of the movie. The movie belongs to the comedy and drama genres.

The movie received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. So, we expect the movie to steal the heart away from the viewers. The movie is set to be released on October 28, 2022.

The major theme of the movie is power-dynamics and class conflict. The wealthy and the rich people first thought they were in power, only to realize later that there were criminals on the ship too. It then changes the power dynamics of all the people on the cruise.

New York Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival will also feature the movie.

Charlbi Dean: A Young Talent

​​Charlbi Dean was an upcoming South African actor. With the movie Triangle of Sadness, she only started rising to fame. Previously, she also worked in the DC Comic series, “Black Lightning,” which aired on THE CW. In the series, she played the role of Cyanide, an assassin. She made her acting debut back in 2010 in the movie Spud. Her few note-worthy movies are:

Death Race 3: Inferno

Blood in the Water

Don’t Sleep

An Interview With God

Charlbi Dean was not only a talented actor but a talented model. In fact, she began her modeling career when she was only six years old. At the age of 12, she signed with Alfa Model Management. Soon after it, she became a regular face in commercials, covers and catalogs.

Luke Volker: Charlbi Dean Fiance

Charlbi Dean has been in a relationship with Luke Volker since 2019. Recently, in June 2022, they celebrated their four-year anniversary. Just like the actress, Luke is also a South African model. The couple stayed together during the first pandemic lockdown.

Luke Volker’s latest Instagram post paid tribute to the actress before her death with the caption that against all odds, almost impossible obstacles, they pulled it off. In this caption, the word “it” refers to the Triangle Of Sadness.

Charlbi Dean was 32 at the time of her death and Luke Volker was 26. After enjoying long years of relationship, the couple got engaged recently in February 2022. Luke posted the same on his Instagram profile on February 7 and said that it was his last day as a bachelor.

Wrap Up

We do not know the exact reason behind the death of Charlbi Dean. However, we know that it was because of an illness. Stay tuned with us as we fetch more information regarding the illness that she suffered from. We wish that God gives all her loved ones strength to face this tough time. Rest in Peace.