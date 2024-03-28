Brittany Snow Speaks Out on Tyler Stanaland Split and Responds to Cheating Allegations

Brittany Snow divorce was finalized a year ago. She candidly discussed the prolonged ordeal of watching her ex-husband and real estate owner, Tyler Stanaland, publicly cheating on her. He was also a participant in the reality TV show Selling Sunset.

Details About Brittany Snow Divorce

In the podcast Call Her Daddy, Snow said she was utterly shocked upon discovering her ex-husband’s infidelity. The podcast was aired on Mar. 27.

Podcast host Alex Cooper directly asked her if she was acquainted with the woman Stanaland was cheating on her with.

She jokingly asked, “Which one?” She later added that she did not personally know both Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona.

Brittany Snow divorce from Tyler Stanaland came months after their separation in September 2022. Snow filed for divorce in January 2023, which was finalized in July 2023.

During the Brittany Snow divorce proceedings, Tyler admitted he shared an off-camera kiss with his co-star, Kayla Cardona. It happened before the separation back in August 2022 while they were filming Selling the OC.

Another incident of infidelity was disclosed later through the Netflix series Tyler appeared in. He got close to co-star Alex Hall, and the two were seen kissing passionately in a hot tub on the show’s final episode.

Cooper asked Snow if she watched the show and here’s what she had to say:

“Of course, I saw it—I watched it with my dog. What people think happened, happened—now I can laugh about it. It’s insane and it’s so funny.”

Fans’ Response to the Podcast and Brittany Snow Divorce News

Since the podcast’s release, fans have been posting encouraging and supportive messages on Snow’s social media accounts. They have lauded her honesty and high emotional intelligence.

Podcast host, Alex Cooper, commented under her post:

“You are amazing and so inspiring. Thank you for trusting me with this.”

Another one said:

“You are a strong, resilient, and brave person, never let anyone dictate who you are because you are a beautiful person inside out.”

Undoubtedly, Brittany Snow’s divorce topic resonates with many viewers. According to Forbes, 689,308 divorces occurred across the 45 U.S. states in 2021. That’s nearly half of the marriages that took place that year. The average length of marriage before divorce was eight years.

Brittany Snow divorce was finalized two years after their marriage.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland History

The couple started dating in 2018. Stanaland reached out to Snow through a DM. They quickly made their relationship public – sharing adorable moments on social media.

They quickly moved in together, announcing their engagement in 2019.

Tyler Stanaland disclosed the news on his social media account, X:

“A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask,” he began his post. “Forever?” Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old-fashioned way, together and with close friends and family.”

In March 2020, the two wed in an intimate affair hosted in Malibu, California.

In September 2022, the news of their split was disclosed through their social media handles:

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

They continued, “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brittany Snow divorce was finalized on July 2023.

Despite the public display of unfaithful behavior with flirtatious relationships, Snow maintained her respect and grace. She admitted that even though things did not turn out in their favor, they had undeniable love. She said the divorce made her realize what a blessing life is.

“There was love there,” she added. “There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just ‘he did this’ and ‘she did this’ and that’s what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it.”

Brittany Snow Opens About Personal Life in the Podcast

During the podcast, Brittany Snow divorce discussion takes place amongst many other raw and poignant topics about her life. She talks about being a hopeless romantic and always getting into codependent relationships.

She jokes about how one of her exes did not allow her to wear sweatpants and was rude to waitpersons – yet she stayed with him until the last straw.

Moreover, she noted how she tends to fall in love with potential instead of what the person has to offer. But now, she’s actively working on finding comfort with being alone.

Brittany Snow divorce was her rock bottom moment. She discussed this in the podcast, saying she struggled with an eating disorder and suicidal ideation.

She had been struggling with the eating disorder long before the very public Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow divorce. She said it got so severe that it started affecting her daily life, dating, and s*x.

Nonetheless, she came out stronger. Handling the entire situation maturely. Snow stated:

“I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them—there’s a lot of grace I give myself so I can own—there’s a part of this I don’t have a part in,” she added. “They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn’t serve me.”

Brittany Snow, the star of Pitch Perfect, is navigating life alone after separation. Meanwhile, ex-husband Tyler exited the show Selling the OC but was seen hanging out with Alex Hall in Dubai. However, Hall denied any dating rumors, stating that the two were just friends.