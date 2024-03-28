Selling Sunset’s Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce From Husband Jeff

Chelsea Lazkani has decided to divorce Jeff Lazkani after nearly seven years of marriage.

The shocking Chealdea Lazkani divorce news came out of nowhere. However, hints about a troubled marriage came when Chelsea Lazkani’s Instagram page removed her pictures with her husband.

Now, TMZ has gotten hold of the documents that confirm Chelsea Lazkani divorce from Jeff. According to the documents, the reason for the divorce is ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Moreover, Chelsea Lazkani divorce papers claim that the division of assets will be determined in court. But there are no pre-nuptial agreements nor any decided date of separation.

Chelsea Lazkani has demanded spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of their children. She did not revoke Jeff’s right to request alimony. The couple share two children: 5-year-old Maddox Ali and 3-year-old daughter Melia Iman. Chelease Lazkani, 31, also requests her ex-husband, Jeff Lazkhani, 41, pay her legal fee.

Chelsea Lazkani Divorce Announcement Coincides with Ongoing Domestic Aroubles with a Co-star

Chelsea Lazkani divorce news from Jeff Lazkani came out on Wednesday. The news came out right after Chelsea, co-star, Christine Quinn’s husband’s arrest.

Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested on account of assault with a deadly weapon in 2021. The two got into a heated domestic dispute. Christian Richard threw a bag of glass at his wife but struck their son, Christian Dumontet.

He intended to target his wife but missed it. Richard has denied the assault allegation. The row occurred when Quinn’s untrained dogs urinated on Richard’s valuable belongings.

Moreover, he has filed for a temporary restraining order. It will protect him by forming a legal forcefield, evading the domestic violence allegations that Christine Quinn has charged against him. Richard believes she only does this to attain leverage in a potential divorce and win a custody battle.

Notably, Chelsea Lazkani divorce is not as notorious as that of the other reality TV stars.

Who Is Chelsea Lazkani?

Chelsea Lazkani is a famous British-Nigerian realtor and media personality. She is a real estate agent who appeared on the reality TV show, Selling Sunset season 5 on Netflix in 2022.

How Did Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani Meet?

The two met in 2015 through the dating app Tinder and continued dating until they wed in 2017. The reality star moved to Los Angeles from Britain for a while, where she met Jeff in person. The couple instantly fell in love, and Chelsea decided to stay and eventually settle down with Jeff in America. The two married at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California in 2017.

In an interview with DailyMail, Chelsea candidly discussed meeting Jeff Lazkhani, the Vice President of a media agency, via Tinder.

‘We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.’

She also said, ‘I just got lucky. My husband is amazing and I still wonder how I found this kind of love because it’s so hard.’

It was Jeff who pushed her to pursue a career as a real estate agent in the US. She was reluctant to continue her previous job as a business strategist. She works at The Oppenheim Group now.

Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce news came out unexpectedly despite her acknowledging her husband’s relentless support in helping establish her real estate career and casting her on Selling Sunset.

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity.”

The couple seemed to have it all: a thriving real estate business and a luxurious lifestyle that included private jets and designer wear. Unfortunately, no one could see the signs of a troubled marriage.