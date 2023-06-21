Big Pokey Cause of Death Under Investigation

The unexpected passing of Big Pokey, renowned for his hit song ‘Sittin’ Sideways,’ has plunged his fans and loved ones into deep despair. With his untimely departure, questions arise about the cause of his death. Why did he pass away when he was expected to recover after his recent performance? Read on to uncover the details surrounding his demise.

Big Pokey Cause of Death

On June 18, 2023, Big Pokey tragically passed away, leaving his family to announce the devastating news. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, as the medical report is pending. The forthcoming autopsy will provide insights into the circumstances leading to his passing. Consequently, we must exercise patience until official information becomes available.

In light of Big Pokey’s passing, we kindly request his fans to show respect and refrain from spreading rumours or engaging in discussions that could tarnish his memory. This is an exceptionally challenging time for his friends and family, and we hope they find solace and recover from this loss soon.

The publicist also emphasizes the importance of privacy during this period. They affirm that Big Pokey will forever be remembered as ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’ In the coming days, a celebration of his life will be organized, allowing fans to pay their respects to the late rapper.

Related: Investigating the Rumors: Did NBA YoungBoy Die?

Related: Sad News About Suicide, Ted Kaczynski Cause Of Death And Prison

The Tragic Final Performance

Big Pokey’s last performance took place at the Juneteenth show at Pour 09 Bar, where he unexpectedly collapsed on stage. A nurse from the audience rushed to his aid, and he was swiftly transported to the hospital. Regrettably, he passed away at the hospital, leaving everyone in shock and disbelief.

Lil’ Flip, who was set to perform alongside Big Pokey, expressed his profound shock upon learning of the rapper’s passing. In a statement, he mourned the loss of his colleague and friend.

Big Pokey’s Lasting Legacy

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a prominent figure in the rap industry. Known for his exceptional work ethic and delivering outstanding music, he garnered a dedicated fan base throughout his career. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy within the music industry will endure. Colleagues spoke highly of him, respecting his talent and the impact he made.

Debuting in 1999 with the album ‘Hardest Pit in the Litter,’ Big Pokey gained recognition and went on to release four more albums. His final album, titled ‘Sensei,’ was released in 2021. Additionally, he was a notable member of the esteemed Screwed Up Click.

Bun B, a close associate of Big Pokey, was the first to announce his passing. In a heartfelt statement, he fondly remembered the rapper and praised him as both an incredible individual and a talented artist.

The outpouring of grief extended to social media platforms, where many expressed their sorrow over the loss of Big Pokey. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also paid tribute to the rapper in a tweet, acknowledging his contributions to shaping the city’s hip-hop scene.

Related: Tori Bowie Autopsy Reveals She Died From Childbirth Complications