What is Bella Hadid Net Worth?

Bella Hadid’s net worth will be around 30 million US dollars in 2023. Moreover, Bella Hadid is a very successful American supermodel. Her exotic photoshoots have made her very famous, and she also became the most desirable woman in the world. Furthermore, Bella Hadid set foot in the modelling industry at a very young age, when she was just 16.

Since then, her career has seen a massive high. She is one of the most successful and top models. She has been featured on International Vogue’s cover multiple times. Moreover, the British Fashion Council named her Model of the Year in 2022. Bella Hadid’s massive net worth is all because of her successful career.

Bella Hadid Net Worth and Earnings

Bella Hadid is a very successful and popular model in America. Throughout her career, she has achieved various milestones. Bella Hadid’s net worth was around 30 million US dollars in 2023, which, which she earned through her hard work. Her monthly income is 1,75,000 plus US dollars, while her yearly income is about 2 million US dollars. Bella Hadid’s net worth has grown over time.

$30 Million Net Worth in 2023

$28 Million Net Worth in 2022

$26 Million Net Worth in 2021

$24 Million Net Worth in 2020

$22 Million Net Worth in 2019

$20 Million Net Worth in 2018

Moreover, she started her modelling career in 2012 after IMG Models signed her. She rose to fame in two years and gained many names in the industry. Furthermore, in 2014 she made her New York Fashion Week debut. After this, she flourished in the modelling industry, and she became an icon around the globe. Furthermore, in 2016, she reached a significant point in her career and the top of her career. Bella Hadid’s net worth speaks for all the hard work she has done in her modelling career.

Bella Hadid’s Assets

Bella Hadid is a viral American celebrity. She was born and raised in America. Moreover, she is currently living in the US, and she has various properties in her possession over there. Bella Hadid lives in a very spectacular house in Los Angeles. Other than this, she also has different other properties. However, the details related to them are not available.

Furthermore, apart from property, Bella Hadid also owns several cars. We can tell from the number of cars she has that she is a car lover. Bella Hadid’s car collection includes Mercedes Benz, Audi Q5, Range Rover, and Jaguar.

Bella Hadid’s Personal Life

Isabella Khairiah Hadid, better known as Bella Hadid, around the globe. Bella Hadid is her stage name. Moreover, she has become a very successful model not only in the US but around the world. She was born on 9th October 1996, in Washington DC, United States of America. Mohamed Hadid is her father, who is Palestinian Jordanian.

Moreover, Yolanda Hadid is her mother, and she is Dutch.

Furthermore, the famous Gigi Hadid is Bella Hadid’s sister. Gigi herself is also a very stunning and popular model. Bella Hadid also has a brother, Anwar. He is also a successful model. Besides this, she also has a few half-siblings from her father’s side.

The Hadid family moved to Santa Barbara when Bella Hadid was still young. Moreover, after spending ten years there, they moved to Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Bella Hadid’s Career and Awards

Bella Hadid began her modelling career back in 2012. Moreover, she initially wanted to participate in the 2016 Olympics as an equestrian. However, she could not make it. Moving on, she set foot in the modelling industry and started appearing in different modelling projects. Furthermore, she also did commercial projects, including Flynn Skye, Lesa Amoore, Hanna Hayes, etc.

2014 she walked the ramp in New York Fashion Week, making it her first New York Fashion Week. Bella Hadid has worked with many famous brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Balmain, Moschino and many more. She has also won multiple awards, including Models.com Industry Awards, GQ Men of the Year Awards and many more. Furthermore, Bella Hadid’s net worth is all due to her hard work in the fashion and modelling industry.

