News about Paramount+, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Trailer

Television’s favorite slacker cartoon characters, Beavis and Butt-Head, are returning after more than 25 years in “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” The movie will premiere on Paramount+ on 23rd June 2022.

The 8th season of the popular series dropped 11 years ago, and fans were optimistic that that was the end of the show. However, with streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu reviving multiple shows, Beavis and Butt-Head new fate should not surprise.

Beavis and Butt-Head Release Date and Trailer

The news Beavis and Butt-Head went into outer space in 1998 and, as expected, ruined the mission for the rest. MTV’s cartoon characters was announced alongside the drop of its official trailer on 3rd June 2022. Furthermore, as most fans were not expecting this revival, this came as a pleasant surprise for them.

Further, Paramount+ has also confirmed that the series will return for an additional two seasons apart from the movie. These will air soon after the movie drops. The show that most fans believed had reached its conclusion is coming back with a bang, maybe this time for a different audience.

Check official trailer:

Cast

Mike Judge is the writer, director, and producer of the series. If that was not enough, Judge voices both Beavis and Butt-Head’s characters. Further, Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang will reprise their roles as supporting characters.

Beavis and Butt-Head Storyline

As per the trailer, the movie claims to be the “dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” and in the sneak peek, we see the same. The film begins with our beloved characters ending up in a space camp through creative sentences from a juvenile court judge in 1998. The two mistake a docking simulator for something else and seem great at operating it. This leads to the space scientists sending them onto the space shuttle as a PR move.

Beavis and Butt-Head went into outer space in 1998 and, as expected, ruined the mission for the rest. The team assumes that the two are dead in space when in fact, they were trapped in a black hole. Cut to 2022. The two slackers somehow teleport through the black hole and land on Earth 24 years later. This time travel makes them “Buttholes of Interest” for the NSA, the Texas governor, and much more brainy versions of themselves who have come from a different universe.

Fans of the show should be ready for the same dirty puns that the troublesome duo is known for. We see Beavis and Butt-Head drop onto a beach in 2022 and seem to only focus on the number “69” written on one of the billboards. Also, they claim to have almost lost their virginities but did not. This and much more will keep fans entertained in the new movie to the decades-old classic.

