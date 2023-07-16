What is Andrea Evans’ Net Worth?

The recent passing of Andrea Evans, a beloved American actress, has deeply grieved her fans and family. As we mourn the loss of this talented individual, many are curious about Andrea Evans’ net worth. According to online sources, her net worth in 2023 is around 7 million US dollars. Evans had a successful career in the film industry, working on various movies and TV shows where she portrayed memorable roles.

Andrea Evans’ Journey in the Film Industry

Andrea Evans entered the film industry in the late 1970s and quickly gained recognition for her exceptional talent. She achieved immense popularity through her roles in renowned shows such as “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “One Life to Live.” These projects played a significant role in shaping her successful career. The net worth she amassed is a testament to her remarkable work in the industry.

Andrea Evans’ Net Worth

As of 2023, Andrea Evans’ net worth is estimated to be around 7 million US dollars. Her dedication and hard work throughout her career in movies and television shows contributed to her financial success. In addition to acting, Evans ventured into producing, which added to her income.

Her monthly income was reported to be approximately 40,000 US dollars, with an annual income of around 0.5 million US dollars. Over the years, Andrea Evans’ net worth has shown growth, as indicated by the following figures:

7 million US dollars in 2023

5 million US dollars in 2022

0 million US dollars in 2021

5 million US dollars in 2020

2 million US dollars in 2019

9 million US dollars in 2018

Who Was Andrea Evans?

Andrea Lynn Evans, born on June 18, 1957, in Aurora, Illinois, was a talented American actress. She began her career in the film industry after participating in beauty pageants and attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Evans tragically passed away on July 9, 2023, at 66 in Pasadena, California.

In 1981, she married Wayne Massey, her co-star from “One Life to Live.” However, their marriage ended in separation. Later, on January 10, 1998, Andrea Evans married Stephen Rodriguez, a Los Angeles attorney. The couple adopted a daughter together in 2004.

Andrea Evans battled breast cancer and ultimately died at her home in Pasadena, California. She will be remembered for her outstanding contributions to the film industry, and her net worth reflects the success she achieved throughout her career.

Notable Works by Andrea Evans

Andrea Evans delivered remarkable performances in various movies and TV shows throughout her career. Here are some notable works:

“One Life to Live” (1968-2012)

“Hit List” (2012)

“The Young and the Restless” (1973-present)

“Passions” (1999-2008)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (1987-present)

“Rocking the Couch”

“I Know Where Lizzie Is” (2016)

“DeVanity” (2011-2014)

Andrea Evans’ contributions to the film industry have left a lasting impact, and her work will be remembered for years.

