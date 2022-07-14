American Horror Stories Season 2 Returns – Dropping a Teaser

Firstly, American Horror Stories is an anthology of stand-alone horror episodes that deal with myths, legends, and much more. Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy are the creators of the show. The series belongs to the genre of drama, horror, mystery, and thriller. The series first premiered in September 2021. The first season featured seven episodes, and it was a massive hit amongst horror lovers. The series received a renewal, and finally, the American Horror Stories Season 2 is happening soon. Furthermore, if you are a horror lover and haven’t watched the series yet, you should try it. We have you if you have already watched it and are eagerly waiting for American Horror Stories Season 2.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Date

American Horror Story Season 2 will premiere on July 21, 2022. Therefore, we are only left with a few more days, and then you can treat yourself to a horror-filled night.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Casts

As discussed above, the series runs in an anthology format, and therefore, like any other series, repeating casts is difficult in such a format. However, few casts will return for Season 2. The casts who will be again appearing in the upcoming season are:

Cody Fern

Max Greenfield

Nico Greetham

Denis O’Hare

Gabourey Sidibe

Finally, the newcomers of the upcoming season include the following names:

Dominique Jackson

Judith Light

Alicia Silverstone

Bella Thorne

Quvenzhane Wallis

American Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer

Finally, the makers have dropped the official trailer of Season 2 of American Horror Stories. In the trailer, Denis O’Hare makes an appearance. He plays the role of a creepy doll lover. In the same trailer, we could see Bella Thorne and Max Greenfield. Of course, the show’s makers promise the audiences a new nightmare each week.

Check official trailer:

The trailer gives a creepy vibe, and it is expected of it. Similar to the first season, the horror element is still high along with the element of thriller in it. From the sudden appearance of the ghost to scared victims, the second season has it all. If you want to feed your fear, you can watch the second season on Hulu on July 21, 2022.

The Format Of The Show

The series is a spin-off of FX’s American Horror Story. Also, the show runs in the anthology format. Hence, each episode will feature a different story. Interestingly, the episodes are connected to the previous seasons of the American Horror Series, which makes it pretty interesting.​​ The series’s first season was about the infamous Murder House that kept the audiences hooked.

Even though we do not have information about all the stories in the upcoming anthology, we know that the first episode will be about a creepy doll lover. Also, “Dollhouse” is the name of the first episode. Unlike the first season, the second season will house nine episodes. Here’s the list of the name of each episode, along with the release date:

Dollhouse: Episode 1 (Release Date: July 21, 2022)

Necro: Episode 2 (Release Date: July 28, 2022)

Aura: Episode 3 (Release Date: August 4, 2022)

Drive: Episode 4 (Release Date: August 11, 2022)

Bloody Mary: Episode 5 (Release Date: August 18, 2022)

Facelift: Episode 6 (Release Date: August 25, 2022)

Milkmaid: Episode 7 (Release Date: September 1, 2022)

Cellulite: Episode 8 (Release Date: September 8, 2022)

Lake: Episode 9 (Release Date: August 15, 2022)

As indicated above, the second season will drop one episode each week. Therefore, the nine episodes will be covered in nine weeks, and the second season’s last episode will air on September 15, 2022. Also, we are hoping that the second season will be even better than the first season.

